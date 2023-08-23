 
menu menu menu
amazing
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dog shocks couple by eating their destination wedding plan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The Massachusetts couples chewed passport can be seen in this screen grab taken on August 23, 2023. — ABC7
The Massachusetts couple's chewed passport can be seen in this screen grab taken on August 23, 2023. — ABC7 

A couple of South Boston Donato was stressed out after finding out that their pet chewed their passport, eventually spoiling their plans for a memorable wedding in Italy.

The Massachusetts couple was worried as the damaged passport threatened their chance of getting married in Europe, leaving them no choice but to wait for a new passport to come before they depart for the European destination.

It is usually written in books stories when someone forgets to complete their homework: "My dog ate my homework". However, the books may now add this occurrence to add variety to their storytelling.

Donato Frattaroli and his life partner went to the city hall to document their marriage intention, just more than a week before they are set to depart for Italy where they prepared for their memorable life event on August 31.

The couple was stunned when they arrived home and found out that their dog Chickie — short for Chicken Cutlet — the couple's 1-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever, chewed multiple pages of Frattaroli's passport.

The couple then contacted the state officials to help get them both in reaching Italy.

Frattaroli said: "I'm just a little stressed. Luckily, Congressman [Stephen] Lynch's office and [Senetor] Markey's office have been super responsive. They've been in touch, at least with me and the State Department, to try to expedite things and get a new passport. Keep my fingers crossed and, hopefully, everything will work itself out."

Their flight is scheduled for Friday. Frattaroli said if he is unable to get his expedited passport before the flight, his fiancee and all of their wedding guests will travel to Italy without him.

And if the passport is not handed to him in time for Frattaroli to make it in time for his planned wedding, he will be then welcoming his fiancee and the guests when they come back to the United States.

More From Amazing:

Photo of flooded Dodger Stadium takes internet by storm after Hurricane Hilary

Photo of flooded Dodger Stadium takes internet by storm after Hurricane Hilary
Woman robbed of £3,600 by Facebook marketplace fraud

Woman robbed of £3,600 by Facebook marketplace fraud
Lost kitten found stuck in taxi engine after 500 miles drive

Lost kitten found stuck in taxi engine after 500 miles drive
Woman frightened as she finds snake inside her bathroom in Arizona

Woman frightened as she finds snake inside her bathroom in Arizona
Cuba's 'Ironman' who hits himself with a sledge hammer

Cuba's 'Ironman' who hits himself with a sledge hammer
WATCH: Missouri cat breaks Guinness World Record with jump-roping feat

WATCH: Missouri cat breaks Guinness World Record with jump-roping feat
Abnormal not paranormal: Ghosts are not real. Here's why science is not spooked

Abnormal not paranormal: Ghosts are not real. Here's why science is not spooked
Suodiu: Stir-fried stones, weird Chinese street food, not that hard on taste buds video

Suodiu: Stir-fried stones, weird Chinese street food, not that hard on taste buds
Tarantula Pakora or Scorpion Manchurian: What would you like to eat for dinner?

Tarantula Pakora or Scorpion Manchurian: What would you like to eat for dinner?
Watch: Dog District owner breaks into tears over 10 canine deaths

Watch: Dog District owner breaks into tears over 10 canine deaths

Bosnian girl designs 'folklore Barbie' to latch on to movie success

Bosnian girl designs 'folklore Barbie' to latch on to movie success
WATCH: Koala predicts Australia to beat England in FIFA Women's World Cup semis video

WATCH: Koala predicts Australia to beat England in FIFA Women's World Cup semis