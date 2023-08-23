Moscow hit by drone attacks on sixth consecutive night

View of the Kremlin from the bridge in Zaryadye Park in the center of Moscow. AFP/File

Russia has successfully intercepted and shot down two drones – one over the Moscow region and another within the city itself.

The conflict between Moscow and Kyiv has led to an uptick in drone incursions, with attacks on Russian territory becoming more frequent. The situation has caused growing concerns over security.



The overnight incident marked the sixth consecutive night of attacks targeting the capital region.

Moscow Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, reported the incidents through his Telegram channel. He noted, "Tonight, air defences shot down a drone in the Mozhaisky district of Moscow region. The second UAV hit a building under construction in the City."

However, no casualties have been reported according to preliminary information.

Witnesses in the Moscow City business district reported hearing an "explosion," followed by the sight of rising smoke from nearby buildings. Emergency services assessed the situation, revealing that a building under construction in the business district had sustained "minor damage," as confirmed by the TASS state news agency.



The impact of these events rippled to affect air traffic at prominent Moscow airports, including Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Domodedovo. Aviation services had to halt operations due to security precautions.

This recent escalation comes amidst a series of attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to target Moscow City using drones. On August 18, the air defence system managed to destroy a drone, but its wreckage fell in the Expocentre area, damaging the pavilion's facade. On August 10, two other drones were successfully intercepted and shot down.

Earlier reports from the RIA Novosti correspondent detailed an incident in the metropolitan area known as "Moscow-City." At approximately 3:00am Moscow time, a distinct sound was heard, followed by the emergence of smoke.