Wednesday, August 23, 2023
'Not on TikTok': Jemima clarifies account in her name is fake

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

English film producer and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith. — AFP/File
English film producer and screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith has clarified that she is not on TikTok, which is one of the most popular video-sharing sites these days.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jemima said that the TikTok account with the user name "Jemima Khan" is a fake account.

"This is a fake account on TikTok - I am not on TikTok," she wrote on the microblogging site.

The filmmaker also attached a screenshot of the TikTok profile that goes by her name to let her followers know about the account.

The profile "@jemimakhanofficial" has Jemima's picture on the display photo and has garnered 268.4 thousand followers and 3.4 million likes on the content it has shared so far.

The user of this account has already shared 483 videos of Jemima from different public events.

It may be noted that former prime minister Imran Khan, who is Jemima's ex-husband and father to her two sons, joined TikTok last month. The users were quick to follow the much popular cricketer-turned-politician, exceeding his following on the video-sharing site from 7.7 million. 

