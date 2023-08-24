 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Princess Charlene only meet Prince Albert on 'appointments' in Switzerland

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are reportedly struggling in their marriage.

The Monaco Royals, who often make rounds on the internet due to their rumoured dysfunctional marriage, are now spending time apart from one another in a long distance relationship.

It is reported that Charlene, who is currently living in Switzerland, only sees husband Albert via appointments.

An insider told French paper Voici that the duo is now just a "ceremonial couple.”

Meanwhile, German publication Bild reports: "Albert and Charlène are now good partners, take turns taking care of the children."

This comes as Prince Albert initially revealed Charlene’s struggles post spending 10 months alone in South Africa due to her health concerns.

He told People magazine that it became "pretty evident that Charlene was unwell" and "realised she needed help."

He added: "She was overwhelmed and couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life."

