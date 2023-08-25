Jamie Foxx steps out for first time with girlfriend after health scare

Jamie Foxx was recently spotted enjoying a night out with his girlfriend on Wednesday night in Malibu for the first time since his hospitalization due to a mysterious illness.



Jamie hasn't been seen with his not-very-much-known girlfriend since his health scare last April. The pair were snapped leaving a dinner date at Nobu as his girlfriend smiled next to him.

Jamie rocked a white and brown plaid jacket, pairing it with jeans. The actor added to her look with a brimmed hat on his head and sunglasses.

The lady accompanying the actor dazzled in a slim-fitting dress as she held a black clutch. Her hair appeared to be pulled back into a ponytail with loose tendrils, reports the Mirror.

The Ray actor was seen with a big grin on his face as he hugged someone outside the famous restaurant.

Previously, it was reported that Jamie had experienced a serious medical complication during the filming of his Netflix project, Back in Action.

The actor was rushed to the hospital, where he received 24/7 treatment and care. Jamie also had to spend some time in a physical rehab facility.

The Hollywood star is slowly making a public comeback since his health scare last April.