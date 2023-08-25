 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jamie Foxx steps out for first time with girlfriend after health scare

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 25, 2023

Jamie Foxx steps out for first time with girlfriend after health scare

Jamie Foxx was recently spotted enjoying a night out with his girlfriend on Wednesday night in Malibu for the first time since his hospitalization due to a mysterious illness.

Jamie hasn't been seen with his not-very-much-known girlfriend since his health scare last April. The pair were snapped leaving a dinner date at Nobu as his girlfriend smiled next to him.

Jamie rocked a white and brown plaid jacket, pairing it with jeans. The actor added to her look with a brimmed hat on his head and sunglasses.

The lady accompanying the actor dazzled in a slim-fitting dress as she held a black clutch. Her hair appeared to be pulled back into a ponytail with loose tendrils, reports the Mirror.

The Ray actor was seen with a big grin on his face as he hugged someone outside the famous restaurant.

Previously, it was reported that Jamie had experienced a serious medical complication during the filming of his Netflix project, Back in Action. 

The actor was rushed to the hospital, where he received 24/7 treatment and care. Jamie also had to spend some time in a physical rehab facility.

The Hollywood star is slowly making a public comeback since his health scare last April.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'warming throne' as future King Prince William brings ideas

King Charles 'warming throne' as future King Prince William brings ideas
Prince Harry at 'rock bottom' amid lodging problem on UK visit video

Prince Harry at 'rock bottom' amid lodging problem on UK visit
Britney Spears 'concerning' bond with 'house keeper' amid Sam Asghari divorce unearthed video

Britney Spears 'concerning' bond with 'house keeper' amid Sam Asghari divorce unearthed
Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner anticipate baby girl's arrival next week

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner anticipate baby girl's arrival next week
Pete Davidson is 'single again', breaks up from Chase Sui Wonder after Kim K

Pete Davidson is 'single again', breaks up from Chase Sui Wonder after Kim K
Prince Harry 'not interested' to see beloved father upon UK visit

Prince Harry 'not interested' to see beloved father upon UK visit
Nicki Minaj emerges victorious as police issue arrest warrant for swatting suspect video

Nicki Minaj emerges victorious as police issue arrest warrant for swatting suspect
Kroy Biermann files for divorce from Kim Zolciak once again

Kroy Biermann files for divorce from Kim Zolciak once again
Madonna plans triumphant return to stage despite health setback

Madonna plans triumphant return to stage despite health setback
Leonardo DiCaprio's latest outing fuels romance rumours once again

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest outing fuels romance rumours once again
Prince Harry’s reasons for not seeing late Queen after cancer diagnosis exposed: ‘Why not’

Prince Harry’s reasons for not seeing late Queen after cancer diagnosis exposed: ‘Why not’
Prince William branded a ‘real loser’ with a ‘much bigger problem’

Prince William branded a ‘real loser’ with a ‘much bigger problem’