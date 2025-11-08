Benson Boone, Brian May rock the London stage with 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Benson Boone and Brian May reunite to perform 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Benson Boone reunited with Sir Brian May at London’s O2 Arena to perform the iconic Queen track, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The 23-year-old reconnected with the Queen legend at his second London concert as part of his American Heart World Tour.

Towards the end of the show, Boone excited his fans in attendance by bringing out May, with the pair then performing a rendition of the popular anthem.

After wrapping up the track, Boone praised the audience and said: “Now that is how a crowd should sound when they see Brian May!”

Boone and May then performed Beautiful Things, with May performing a dazzling electric solo.

Following the show, Boone took to TikTok and shared a video of himself and May recreating the viral What’s Up and Beez In The Trap mash-up trend.

In the clip, Boone mouths along to 4 Non Blondes’ What’s Up, while May raps Nicki Minaji’s verse on Beeze In The Trap.

Boone captioned the post: “Guess who’s back (sic).”

The Cry crooner had first crossed paths with May at Coachella earlier this year, in which he brought out the Don’t Stop Me Now chart-topper during his set.

The pair had also performed Bohemian Rhapsody at the festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, complete with a full choir and theatrical lights.