David Harbour fumed alongside Millie Bobby Brown at red-carpet premiere of 'Stranger Things'

Body language expert drops bombshell about Millie Bobby Brown's costar David Harbour

It is being reported that David Harbour was fuming when Millie Bobby Brown looked “genuinely’ happy at the red-carpet premiere of Stranger Things.

For those unaware, Millie and Harbour, who are playing the roles of Eleven and Jim Hopper, respectively, in Stranger Things, attended the season 4 premiere of the horror series on Thursday, November 6.

This came after The Daily Mail’s November 1, 2025, report that the 21-year-old British actress and producer accused her costar, the 50-year-old American actor, of bullying and harassment and had filed a complaint before the production of Stanger Things season 5.

Now, a body language expert dissected both costars’ interaction and shared their observations with Radar Online.

A behaviour expert, Tarci Brown, analyzed the pictures of Millie and Harbour in which they are standing next to each other and observed their individual videos and clips to come up with a conclusion.

Referring to Harbour, Tarci claimed, "He's generally not okay with showing happiness. He never really smiles. We never see the corners of his lips upturn. But a real smile is not just with your lips, it's mostly in your eyes. There's only one picture where his eyes are smiling.”

"The forehead is the billboard, and the eyebrows are the writing. His are most frequently just a bit turned down above the bridge of his nose. That's anger. Likely his most comfortable way to be,” she explained.

Shedding light on the Damsel actress’ happy reaction while she stood beside the Thunderbolts* star on the red carpet, the expert stated, "She may see this as love. She certainly has a different look without him."

Millie had a "Cheshire cat grin with her mouth closed and almost smiling, so I bet that photo precedes what we see with her big smile," and went on to note that her big smile “looks genuine,” Tarci stated.