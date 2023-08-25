Donald Trump's mugshot released from Georgia Jail. Twitter

Former US President Donald Trump's mugshot has been made public after he was officially processed at an Atlanta jail on multiple felony charges related to his efforts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia.

The mugshot portrays Trump with a stern expression, taken after he was booked as inmate no. P01135809 according to records from Fulton County Jail.

The moment stands out as extraordinary, as unlike his previous criminal cases, Donald Trump was required to have his photograph taken.

The former president spent a brief 20-minute period at the jail before returning to his golf club in New Jersey. Prior to departing from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport on his private plane, he reiterated his belief that the charges against him, including this case, are driven by political motives.

In a statement to reporters, he asserted, "What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it."

At 77 years old, Donald Trump is the first ex-president of the United States to confront criminal accusations. Remarkably, these legal challenges seem to be boosting rather than diminishing his chances for the Republican Party nomination for the upcoming presidential race against Democratic incumbent President Joe Biden.

Despite Donald Trump's legal entanglements, he maintains a commanding lead in the Republican primary race. His supporters, including US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, congregated outside the jail as he arrived.

Loyalists, such as Laura Loomer, even suggested that the image might gain iconic status akin to the Mona Lisa.

Meanwhile, the legal proceedings continue to unfold, with a trial date set for October 23 for one of Trump's co-defendants. Eleven others have already been processed, including figures like Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

With 13 felony charges against him, including racketeering, Donald Trump is accused of pressuring state officials and attempting to undermine the legitimate certification of Biden's victory. While he maintains his innocence, these allegations represent an unprecedented situation in American politics.