Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note from daughter North during Tokyo vacation

Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable handwritten note from her daughter North, 10, that she wrote for her mother, Kim, during their vacations in Tokyo.

Taking to Instagram, The Kardashian star posted the sweet and heartwarming note written by her daughter for her on a hotel notepad.

The snap posted by Kim featured a part of the note that saw "Dear Mom" written in a heart drawing, and the note read, "Thank you so much for... I love you so much and... For always being there.."

The reality TV star captioned the post, "Don't want to share it all but my heart (purple heart) (emoji)."

The mother-daughter duo is currently enjoying their vacations in Japan and has kept their fans updated about their journey to Asia by posting regular updates on their TikTok account.

According to the Mirror, Kim also paid tribute to her former husband, rapper Kanye West, who is currently married to Bianca Censori, by using one of his songs as the audio in her post.

The 42-year-old TV star shared a series of snaps of her daughter North and her friend on TikTok and used Kanye's song Can't Tell Me Nothing as the background audio for her post.