 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note from daughter North during Tokyo vacation

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note from daughter North during Tokyo vacation
Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note from daughter North during Tokyo vacation

Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable handwritten note from her daughter North, 10, that she wrote for her mother, Kim, during their vacations in Tokyo.

Taking to Instagram, The Kardashian star posted the sweet and heartwarming note written by her daughter for her on a hotel notepad.

The snap posted by Kim featured a part of the note that saw "Dear Mom" written in a heart drawing, and the note read, "Thank you so much for... I love you so much and...  For always being there.."

Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note from daughter North during Tokyo vacation
Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note from daughter North during Tokyo vacation

The reality TV star captioned the post, "Don't want to share it all but my heart (purple heart) (emoji)."

The mother-daughter duo is currently enjoying their vacations in Japan and has kept their fans updated about their journey to Asia by posting regular updates on their TikTok account.

According to the Mirror, Kim also paid tribute to her former husband, rapper Kanye West, who is currently married to Bianca Censori, by using one of his songs as the audio in her post.

Kim also paid tribute to her former husband, rapper Kanye West by using one of his songs as background audio in her post
 Kim also paid tribute to her former husband, rapper Kanye West by using one of his songs as background audio in her post

The 42-year-old TV star shared a series of snaps of her daughter North and her friend on TikTok and used Kanye's song Can't Tell Me Nothing as the background audio for her post. 

More From Entertainment:

Aqua brings 'Barbie World Tour' to USA, riding high on 90s pop resurgence

Aqua brings 'Barbie World Tour' to USA, riding high on 90s pop resurgence
Ariana Grande opens up about trauma following Mac Miller's tragic death

Ariana Grande opens up about trauma following Mac Miller's tragic death
Billie Eilish set to make history as youngest headliner at Leeds Festival video

Billie Eilish set to make history as youngest headliner at Leeds Festival
Britney Spears spotted with mystery man 'Again' amid divorce drama video

Britney Spears spotted with mystery man 'Again' amid divorce drama
Oliver Anthony claps back at conservative exploitation of his message

Oliver Anthony claps back at conservative exploitation of his message
Kevin Costner's ex-wife seeks increase in monthly child support, citing kids' lavish lifestyle video

Kevin Costner's ex-wife seeks increase in monthly child support, citing kids' lavish lifestyle

Katie Price's sixth child surrogacy plans hit snag as surrogate opts out

Katie Price's sixth child surrogacy plans hit snag as surrogate opts out
Meghan Markle ‘will never stand together’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘will never stand together’ with Prince Harry
King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’ video

King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’
Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection

Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection
Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36