WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans in Arabic

Ever since joining the Al-Nassr football club in Saudi Arabia on New Year's Eve 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo has made headlines for his efforts to adapt to the new environment he has stepped into.

The Portuguese footballer, time and again, leaves his fans and admirers in the Gulf ecstatic for his gestures of respect towards the Arab culture. He was once seen donning a thobe when he had recently joined the club to celebrate the kingdom's founding day.

It's these little gestures that have made the star athlete a fan favourite, as his ability to adapt to the country's cultural values has garnered him immense praise and admiration.

Moving to a new country and adapting to its culture can be daunting for most people, but Ronaldo has adapted to the Saudi ways of life pretty well.



Language, particularly, can be challenging to learn, understand and adapt to — for the Portuguese forward though, it is not the case after he has spent a good few months in the country.

In a new video posted by Al-Nassr on X, formerly Twitter, the celebrity athlete is heard greeting his fans, while looking at the camera, in Arabic.

"Salam Alaikum," he said while walking away with a huge smile.

This gesture by the star player has become a cultural moment for Arabs, who have been left impressed by him.

Not just the Portuguese veteran, but his daughter was also recently seen reciting speaking some Arabic just like her father.

Ronaldo seems to be having the time of his life in Saudi, more so after winning his first-ever trophy for the club earlier this month.

His team won after overcoming the odds to claim the Arab Club Champions Cup, beating Al-Hilal by 2-1 in extra time.

Meanwhile, the veteran forward has, so far, bagged 14 goals while appearing in 21 matches for Aol-Nassr.