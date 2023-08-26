Jennifer Aniston receives flowers from Adam Sandler on Mother's Day

Jennifer Aniston receives flowers from Aam Sandler on Mother's Day

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers on Mother's Day, revealed the "Friends" actor.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, she said Adam sends her flowers every Mother's Day after the actress struggled with her fertility.

Jennifer Aniston does not have any children, but previously spoke about her IVF journey, with the Murder Mystery star revealing she hoped to have a family one day.



In an interview with Allure, the actor opened up about her struggle to conceive.



She revealed that she tried to get pregnant in the past but it sadly didn't work out for her.

"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she shared.

Aniston said she "threw everything" at her fertility issues but nothing helped.

"I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," she told the publication.