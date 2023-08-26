 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
India train fire sparked by gas cylinder explosion leaves 9 dead

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire which broke out in a train coach parked at Madurai. — AFP
Nine people were declared dead after a fire broke out in a passenger train at Madurai, as a consequence of a gas cylinder being used to make tea on a stove exploded.

More than 50 passengers were travelling in the carriage, which was detached from the train and parked separately at the station, Sangeetha told Reuters partner news agency ANI.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours, burned for a couple of hours before it was brought under control by firefighters, local media reported, which also said 20 people were injured in the accident.

The ANI video showed police officials inspecting the charred scene. Survivors had to break open doors to flee the compartment, according to witness accounts.

The incident comes after more than 250 people died in India's deadliest rail crash in more than two decades when three trains were involved in a collision in the eastern state of Orissa in June.

