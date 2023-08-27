 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Wagner boss Prigozhin died in plane crash, Moscow confirms after genetic analysis

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 27, 2023

This video grab taken from handout footage posted on June 24, 2023, on the Telegram account of the press service of Concord shows Yevgeny Prigozhin speaking inside the headquarters of the Russian southern military district in the city of Rostov-on-Don. — AFP
This video grab taken from handout footage posted on June 24, 2023, on the Telegram account of the press service of Concord shows Yevgeny Prigozhin speaking inside the headquarters of the Russian southern military district in the city of Rostov-on-Don. — AFP 

The death of the leader of the mercenary Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was confirmed by Russian authorities after a genetic analysis of the bodies recovered from the crash site on Wednesday.

The Russian Investigative Committee (SK) has confirmed the identities of all 10 victims, affirming their alignment with the flight's official passenger list. The fatal incident occurred on August 25, when Prigozhin's private jet tragically crashed in the northwest of Moscow, resulting in the loss of all lives on board.

Amid speculations suggesting Kremlin involvement in the crash, Russian authorities have denied any responsibility. The Investigative Committee continues its comprehensive criminal investigation into the matter, striving to uncover the truth behind the tragedy.

The victims of the crash encompass several distinguished members of the Wagner paramilitary group, an organisation formed by Prigozhin that has been actively engaged in military endeavours in Ukraine, Syria, and various parts of Africa.

Tensions between the group and Russian President Putin escalated two months ago when Prigozhin led a mutiny, briefly seizing the city of Rostov and causing ripples throughout the Russian military structure.

Diplomatic negotiations eventually de-escalated the situation, prompting Prigozhin and his faction to relocate to Belarus. This incident strained relations between Prigozhin's Wagner group and Russian authorities, with President Vladimir Putin denouncing the mutiny as a treacherous act.

In light of swirling suspicions regarding foul play in the crash, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov categorically dismissed such claims as baseless. The ongoing investigation delves into the intricate interplay between the Wagner group, the Russian military, and the broader geopolitical landscape.

More From World:

$7.1 million raised for Trump's campaign since indictment

$7.1 million raised for Trump's campaign since indictment

NASCAR racer Ryan Preece addresses horrifying crash on social media

NASCAR racer Ryan Preece addresses horrifying crash on social media
At least 3 US Marines die after aircraft crashes during military drills in Australia

At least 3 US Marines die after aircraft crashes during military drills in Australia
Lithuanian couple crowned wife-carrying world champions in Hungary

Lithuanian couple crowned wife-carrying world champions in Hungary
Former Olympic swimmer dies suddenly on Lake District family holiday

Former Olympic swimmer dies suddenly on Lake District family holiday
Florida braces for flash floods as storm forms in Gulf of Mexico

Florida braces for flash floods as storm forms in Gulf of Mexico
White suspect kills 3 in Jacksonville, Florida mass shooting

White suspect kills 3 in Jacksonville, Florida mass shooting
Putin issues decree of allegiance to avert Wagner-style mutiny in future

Putin issues decree of allegiance to avert Wagner-style mutiny in future
SpaceX's Elon Musk tells US Department of Justice to 'go sue themselves'

SpaceX's Elon Musk tells US Department of Justice to 'go sue themselves'
'Most wanted terrorist' Machude Omar killed in coordinated military action

'Most wanted terrorist' Machude Omar killed in coordinated military action
India train fire sparked by gas cylinder explosion leaves 9 dead

India train fire sparked by gas cylinder explosion leaves 9 dead
'Heist at the museum': Britain says aims to recover 2,000 stolen 'colonial' artefacts

'Heist at the museum': Britain says aims to recover 2,000 stolen 'colonial' artefacts