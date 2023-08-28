 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Eva Longoria's heartfelt tribute to Lauren Sanchez at Humanity Awards Gala

Monday, August 28, 2023

Eva Longoria's heartfelt tribute to Lauren Sanchez at Humanity Awards Gala

Eva Longoria recently graced the prestigious "Humanity Awards Gala" in honour of Lauren Sanchez for her undiminishing dedication to helping families at the border. 

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared stunning snaps from the event, featuring herself accompanied by her friends as she rocked a red-long dress. Eva elevated her height by wearing heels.

She paid tribute to Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez for her remarkable dedication to her work. 

She expressed, " So honoured to have been a part of such a beautiful night and award @laurenwsanchez her much deserved Humanity Award for her generosity and commitment to help families at the border." 

The Desperate Housewives star added, " To say I’m in awe of you @elsamariecollins is an understatement. Proud to call you my friend and witness you bring kindness to the world through @thisisabouthumanity."

Lauren Sanchez expressed her gratitude to Eva for her love in the post's comment section by writing, "So grateful to you." Elsa Marie Collins also took to the comments section and expressed her love, saying, "I love you (red heart). Thank you for being in my life." 

 Several fans also expressed their love and admiration for Eva as one wrote, "Eva Longoria, Most Hotter, Most Radiant (multiple yellow hearts)." Another one penned, "The most inspiring person."

