Pakistanis shower praise on Arshad Nadeem for making country proud

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem competes in the men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 27, 2023. — AFP

Ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem made history on Sunday as he became the first Pakistani to clinch silver medal at the World Athletics Championship.



People belonging to all walks of life including the prime minister, politicians among others heaped praised on the thrower for making the country proud.

Arshad Nadeem, coming back from elbow surgery and a knee injury, produced his season's best effort of 87.82-meter on his third attempt to win the silver medal, while Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships with an 88.17-meter effort in the final.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch took the bronze with 86.67.

Speaking to Geo News, Nadeem’s mother said she was thankful to the Almighty and the whole nation for praying for his success.

“My son will play and bring glory to the country.”

Lavishing praise on the star athlete, Nadeem’s elder brother said words cannot describe the joy of success.

“Arshad played after a year due to injury and couldn’t get enough time to train but in the next competitions he will be the winner inshallah.”

'What a moment of joy for Pakistan'

Congratulating on his achievement, interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar commended Arshad Nadeem, saying “You’ve made the nation happy and proud for your excellent sportsmanship that won you—and the country—a silver medal at the World Athletics championship.”

‘Absolute delight’

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed his feat and said that he made the nation proud.

‘One million prize’

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has announced a prize of Rs1 million for the javelin thrower for bringing laurels to the country.

'Our Champion'

Former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called Arshad Nadeem "our champion" who lifted the whole country with his medal.

‘Proud of you’

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez also congratulated Arshad Nadeem.

‘Proud moment for Pakistan’

The European Union, in its congratulatory note for the star athlete, stated that it is a proud moment for the country.



