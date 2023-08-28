 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah celebrate 9th wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah celebrate 9th wedding anniversary
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah celebrate 9th wedding anniversary

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary today.

Taking to Instagram, Neslisah shared a PDA-filled photo with her husband with a romantic note.

She wrote in Turkish which is translated as, “Being able to stay eye to eye. Knowing, understanding, listening, being heard. With you for a lifetime.

“Both my wish and my intention are in this direction, my darling #happyanniversary 9. Thousand thanks for every moment we spent together this year.”

Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also took to the photo-video sharing app and posted a stunning photo with wife to mark their special day.

He said, “Even though time passes brutally fast when you're with your loved ones... make u feel alive every moment... happy 9th, years to come.”

Engin Altan and Neslisah tied the knot on August 28, 2014 and they have two children son Emir Aras Duzyatan and daughter Alara together.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry masterminding Meghan Markle, King Charles reunion?

Prince Harry masterminding Meghan Markle, King Charles reunion?
'Oppenheimer' mania sweeps China, sets heart racing of fans

'Oppenheimer' mania sweeps China, sets heart racing of fans
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid relationship climax revealed

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid relationship climax revealed

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family in Scotland after King Charles offered olive branch to Prince Andrew video

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join royal family in Scotland after King Charles offered olive branch to Prince Andrew
Prince Harry is a ‘real walking minefield’ for King Charles video

Prince Harry is a ‘real walking minefield’ for King Charles
Denis Villeneuve shares sad update on 'Dune 4'

Denis Villeneuve shares sad update on 'Dune 4'
Sam Asghari wanted control over Britney Spears’ wealth?

Sam Asghari wanted control over Britney Spears’ wealth?
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland spotted with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner video

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland spotted with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Kate Middleton, Prince William spotted for first time as Harry announces UK visit

Kate Middleton, Prince William spotted for first time as Harry announces UK visit
King Charles looks unbothered in latest photos as Prince Harry announces return to UK video

King Charles looks unbothered in latest photos as Prince Harry announces return to UK
Lizzo ‘scared for her reputation’ amid ‘extortion’: ‘Feels people are out to get her’

Lizzo ‘scared for her reputation’ amid ‘extortion’: ‘Feels people are out to get her’
King Charles gets 'unfiltered fondness' from THIS Royal Family lady

King Charles gets 'unfiltered fondness' from THIS Royal Family lady