‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan, wife Neslisah celebrate 9th wedding anniversary

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary today.



Taking to Instagram, Neslisah shared a PDA-filled photo with her husband with a romantic note.

She wrote in Turkish which is translated as, “Being able to stay eye to eye. Knowing, understanding, listening, being heard. With you for a lifetime.

“Both my wish and my intention are in this direction, my darling #happyanniversary 9. Thousand thanks for every moment we spent together this year.”

Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also took to the photo-video sharing app and posted a stunning photo with wife to mark their special day.



He said, “Even though time passes brutally fast when you're with your loved ones... make u feel alive every moment... happy 9th, years to come.”

Engin Altan and Neslisah tied the knot on August 28, 2014 and they have two children son Emir Aras Duzyatan and daughter Alara together.

