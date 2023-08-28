 
menu menu menu
world
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

UK air traffic control system failure persists — What's the latest update?

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

Passengers queue inside the departures terminal at a UK airport. — Reuters
Passengers queue inside the departures terminal at a UK airport. — Reuters 

A technical fault in the UK's air traffic control system caused hundreds of flights to be delayed or cancelled on Monday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Here is the latest update on the situation. 

Passengers have been advised to check if their flight is affected on one of the biggest travel days of the year.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) apologised for the fault just after midday, before announcing that it had identified and resolved the issue that was hindering its "ability to automatically process flight plans".

The engineers would be monitoring the system's performance as it returns to normal, they added.

It had earlier stressed that "UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety".

Multiple airports across Britain, and airlines such as Ryanair, EasyJet, Wizz Air, Loganair and Aer Lingus have all foretold their passengers of delays or possible terminations.

British Airways said it had to make "significant changes" to its schedule and advised passengers due to catch short-haul journeys to check their flight's status as it "may no longer be operating".

Travel expert Simon Calder said that such technological issues are "extremely rare" and only happen every five to ten years. He said that there are backup systems in place to prevent a shutdown like this, but that "sometimes things do go wrong."

Calder also dismissed rumours that the fault was caused by a cyberattack. He said that there is "no evidence" to support this claim.

The fault is a major headache for airlines and passengers alike. It is estimated that the cancellations and delays could cost the airlines millions of pounds.

More From World:

Libyan foreign minister Najla Mangoush fired after protests over her Israel meeting

Libyan foreign minister Najla Mangoush fired after protests over her Israel meeting
Four children drown after migrant boat capsizes off Greek coast

Four children drown after migrant boat capsizes off Greek coast
WATCH: Saturn-struck old man with telescope invites strangers to gaze at gas giant video

WATCH: Saturn-struck old man with telescope invites strangers to gaze at gas giant
France not to allow women to wear abayas in schools: minister

France not to allow women to wear abayas in schools: minister
Taliban govt bans women's entry to Band-e-Amir National Park

Taliban govt bans women's entry to Band-e-Amir National Park
Iran files lawsuit against pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi for advocating veil removal in his song

Iran files lawsuit against pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi for advocating veil removal in his song

Zimbabwe's incumbent President Mnangagwa clinches reelection

Zimbabwe's incumbent President Mnangagwa clinches reelection
Wagner boss Prigozhin died in plane crash, Moscow confirms after genetic analysis

Wagner boss Prigozhin died in plane crash, Moscow confirms after genetic analysis
$7.1 million raised for Trump's campaign since indictment

$7.1 million raised for Trump's campaign since indictment

NASCAR racer Ryan Preece addresses horrifying crash on social media

NASCAR racer Ryan Preece addresses horrifying crash on social media
At least 3 US Marines die after aircraft crashes during military drills in Australia

At least 3 US Marines die after aircraft crashes during military drills in Australia
Lithuanian couple crowned wife-carrying world champions in Hungary

Lithuanian couple crowned wife-carrying world champions in Hungary