 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Monday, August 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chandrayaan 3: After cool moon landing, elated India sets sights on sun

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 28, 2023

The image shows Isros Aditya l1 sun probes illustration. — Isro
The image shows Isro's Aditya l1 sun probe's illustration. — Isro

Indian space agency Isro is set to send a probe to study the sun on 2 September, after successfully landing its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon.

The announcement comes days after India became the first country to land a spacecraft on the unexplored south pole of the moon.

The Aditya-L1, India's first space-based solar probe, aims to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on Earth and are commonly seen as "auroras", reported Reuters.

The craft, named after the Hindi word for the sun, will be launched from the country's main spaceport in Sriharikota using India's heavy-duty launch vehicle, the PSLV, which will travel about 1.5 million km (932,000 miles), the agency said.

"The total travel time from launch to L-1 (Langrange point) would take about four months for Aditya-L1," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a post on X.

The government sanctioned the equivalent of about $46 million for the mission in 2019.

Isro has not given an official update on costs and did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

India has achieved a reputation for successful space launches at cut-throat costs. It's latest moon mission had a budget of about $75 million- less than that of Hollywood space thriller "Gravity".

More From Sci-Tech:

Over $100b AI chip market keeps US, China on warpath — What does it mean for Taiwan?

Over $100b AI chip market keeps US, China on warpath — What does it mean for Taiwan?
Musk's SpaceX, NASA successfully send astronauts from 4 countries to ISS

Musk's SpaceX, NASA successfully send astronauts from 4 countries to ISS
Nasa, SpaceX postpone latest mission to International Space Station

Nasa, SpaceX postpone latest mission to International Space Station
Threads now on web version as rivalry intensifies with Musk's Twitter

Threads now on web version as rivalry intensifies with Musk's Twitter
Nasa and Elon Musk's SpaceX to blast off crew to ISS

Nasa and Elon Musk's SpaceX to blast off crew to ISS
Is there any signal from aliens? Japanese scientists are waiting for one

Is there any signal from aliens? Japanese scientists are waiting for one
India's Chandrayaan-3 finally lands on moon's south pole

India's Chandrayaan-3 finally lands on moon's south pole
Chandrayaan-3 landing today to make India fourth nation on moon

Chandrayaan-3 landing today to make India fourth nation on moon
Scientists in China map hidden structures of moon's far side

Scientists in China map hidden structures of moon's far side
Israeli scientists discover forgotten protein with ability to fight viruses

Israeli scientists discover forgotten protein with ability to fight viruses
In win for human artists, US court rules out copyrights for AI-generated art

In win for human artists, US court rules out copyrights for AI-generated art

Thailand threatens to 'close Facebook' over alleged scams affecting over 200,000

Thailand threatens to 'close Facebook' over alleged scams affecting over 200,000