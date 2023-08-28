Sindh announces public holiday on September 1

Shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai. — Radio Pakistan/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced a public holiday on September 1 (Friday) to mark the Urs of saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

According to a notification issued by the provincial caretaker government, all offices, educational institutions, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on Friday.

“The government of Sindh declares 14th Safar 1445 (A.H) September 1, 2023, as a public holiday throughout the province of Sindh on the occasion of urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA) for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh, except essential services,” read the notification.

The urs begins every year on the 14th Safar (the second month of the Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days. As per the reports, the three-day ceremony of the urs will begin with poetry marathons, literature conferences, and other activities.