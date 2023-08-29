 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj unveils official audio of 'Last Time I Saw You' from Pink Friday 2

Web Desk

Nicki Minaj is all set to captivate her fans with the release of her highly anticipated upcoming "Pink Friday 2" album. It has been revealed that the acclaimed rapper will surprise her fans, as they won't only see her rapping but also flexing her singing prowess.

Nicki has shared the official audio track of her upcoming and highly anticipated song, Last Time I Saw You, from her upcoming album Pink Friday 2.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a video that starts with a poster of her upcoming album and "Nicki Minaj Last Time I Saw You, new single from Pink Friday 2 coming soon" written on it alongside a photo of the singer.

She captioned the post, "Official AUDIO OUT NOW!!! Listen in your (headphone emoji) then leave a comment #LastTimeISawYou."

Fans have gone wild hearing the official tune of the hyped song and quickly flooded the comment section of the post, expressing their excitement. One of the fans wrote, "Last Time I Saw You is going to be a hit."

Another expressed, "This is so beautiful, Nicki." Whereas a third hailed Nicki's mind, saying, "THIS SONG IS SO REFRESHING UGH YOUR MIND/PEN NICKI."

Another expressed love for the song: "My ears are blessed." 

