 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bad Bunny's hint fuel speculation about Kendall Jenner romance

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Bad Bunnys hint fuel speculation about Kendall Jenner romance
Bad Bunny's hint fuel speculation about Kendall Jenner romance

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner continue to fuel romance rumours without officially addressing the matter. The rapper has now dropped a major hint that he is dating Kendall Jenner. 

Bad Bunny, an acclaimed music icon, posted a video on social media that showed him displaying a "K" necklace around his neck over the weekend. 

Fans of the music star immediately speculated that the singer's accessory was his commitment to model Kendall Jenner.

He was seen wearing a delicate gold chain necklace with a small silver K charm, which his fans appear to believe stands for Kendall.

This is not the only incident in which he has hinted at dating Jenner, as he previously promoted Kendall's tequila brand 818 on his Instagram story.

The pair sparked romance rumours when some fans with super-hearing abilities claimed that they heard Jenner's voice in the background of a hiking video posted by Bad Bunny, reports the Mirror.  

The video, though not featuring any faces, featured voices, with supposedly Kendall saying, "Cutest thing ever" to an animal and the Grammy-winning rapper replying, "Mami, be careful."

The pair was also seen getting cosy hand-in-hand at Drake's concert earlier this month.

Bad Bunnys hint fuel speculation about Kendall Jenner romance
Bad Bunny's hint fuel speculation about Kendall Jenner romance

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner sparked romance rumours for the first time in March 2023, when they were spotted on a date with Hailey and Justin Bieber. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'sew' her 'something blue' secretly in wedding dress

Meghan Markle 'sew' her 'something blue' secretly in wedding dress
King Charles won't go against mother to let Harry be 'part time royal'

King Charles won't go against mother to let Harry be 'part time royal'
Adele's concert incident - Fan, security, and unexpected twist video

Adele's concert incident - Fan, security, and unexpected twist
Princess Diana was hurt by Queen Elizabeth II orders on King Charles divorce

Princess Diana was hurt by Queen Elizabeth II orders on King Charles divorce
Sarah Ferguson was 'totally in love' with 'handsome' Prince Andrew on wedding

Sarah Ferguson was 'totally in love' with 'handsome' Prince Andrew on wedding
Prince Harry will not 'leave Meghan Markle out' during peace talks with King

Prince Harry will not 'leave Meghan Markle out' during peace talks with King
Gigi Hadid and Cole Bennet spotted together after recent Leonardo DiCaprio speculations video

Gigi Hadid and Cole Bennet spotted together after recent Leonardo DiCaprio speculations
Nicki Minaj unveils official audio of 'Last Time I Saw You' from Pink Friday 2 video

Nicki Minaj unveils official audio of 'Last Time I Saw You' from Pink Friday 2
Eminem objects to political use of his music, takes action against Vivek Ramaswamy

Eminem objects to political use of his music, takes action against Vivek Ramaswamy
Pete Davidson spotted smiling after split with girlfriend

Pete Davidson spotted smiling after split with girlfriend
Fans ecstatic as Maya Jama and Stormzy confirm rekindled romance

Fans ecstatic as Maya Jama and Stormzy confirm rekindled romance
Elton John 'discharged' after night at French hospital: Read

Elton John 'discharged' after night at French hospital: Read