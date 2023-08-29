 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Strong 5.4 magnitude seism rocks Panama's northern coast

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

This representational picture shows a seismograph. — AFP/File
A strong 5.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Panama, a Central American country located about 37 miles (59 km) from the Caribbean island of Nargana, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Monday.

The country's capital, Panama City, experienced brief shaking, according to the USGS.

The magnitude was estimated at 6.2 by the IGC Geoscience Institute of the nation of Central America in a preliminary assessment which was published earlier.

Hours before the quake hit Panama, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said Tuesday a powerful earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck the region of Bali Sea in Indonesia which was 516 km (320.63 miles) below the Earth's surface.

The USGS noted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Notable [earthquake], preliminary info M 7.1." 

According to the Indonesian geological office, the quake, which was felt in coastal parts of Bali and Lombok just before 4am (2000 GMT), was followed by two quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5.

