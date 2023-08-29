 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Martha Stewart faces backlash for using a small iceberg to chill her cocktail

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Martha Stewart faces backlash for using a small iceberg to chill her cocktail
Martha Stewart faces backlash for using a small iceberg to chill her cocktail

Martha Stewart has faced criticism after utilizing a unique method to cool her cocktail during a luxurious cruise traveling from Iceland to Greenland. The 82-year-old lifestyle icon shared images of her vacation with her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Monday, showcasing the innovative way she maintained the temperature of her drink.

In the initial photo, Stewart can be observed holding her drink with pride against the breathtaking backdrop of Greenland's fjords. The subsequent image displays two blocks of ice resting on a black cart, likely the apparatus she employed to refrigerate her beverage.

Following the posting of the photo series on the platform, Stewart's post was swiftly inundated with disapproving remarks from her followers, some of whom underscored the ongoing climate crisis. Criticisms were voiced about the use of ice in beverages despite concerns about global warming and melting ice caps.

One commenter wrote, "Love you, Martha, but I'm not sure if you're aware that there's a shortage of icebergs?" Another person cautioned, "Martha, the ice caps are melting; don't use them in your drinks." A third individual criticized her for insensitivity, highlighting the disparity between wealthy individuals enjoying iceberg cocktails and the planet grappling with environmental issues.

Several fans did, however, express gratitude for the tip and light-heartedly commented on the situation. One supporter appreciated the aesthetic beauty of the ice and thanked Stewart for sharing her adventurous journey. Another jokingly remarked, "If you can't find fresh icebergs for your cocktails, store-bought is just as good."

Stewart has been providing glimpses of her excursion on social media ever since her departure over the weekend. On Sunday, she briefly reviewed her experience of crossing the Denmark Straits en route to Greenland.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry gives Queen Elizabeth benefit of the doubt video

Prince Harry gives Queen Elizabeth benefit of the doubt

Meghan Markle wants to be part of ‘peace talks’ between Prince Harry, King Charles video

Meghan Markle wants to be part of ‘peace talks’ between Prince Harry, King Charles
Pete Davidson is using horse tranquilizers: report

Pete Davidson is using horse tranquilizers: report
Prince Harry fronts ‘narcissism’ disguised as selflessness video

Prince Harry fronts ‘narcissism’ disguised as selflessness
Caitlyn Jenner to snub Kylie, Kendall in multimillion-dollar will amid estrangement

Caitlyn Jenner to snub Kylie, Kendall in multimillion-dollar will amid estrangement

Irina Shayk helps beau Tom Brady deal with post retirement ‘anxiety’

Irina Shayk helps beau Tom Brady deal with post retirement ‘anxiety’

HBO's most 'controversial' series faces the axe

HBO's most 'controversial' series faces the axe

Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle ‘worried’ with latest move video

Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle ‘worried’ with latest move
Miley Cyrus brother Trace regrets being part of ‘famous family’ amid toxic feud video

Miley Cyrus brother Trace regrets being part of ‘famous family’ amid toxic feud

Fans react as King Charles welcomes Prince Andrew to royal fold

Fans react as King Charles welcomes Prince Andrew to royal fold
Kanye West ‘lewd behaviour’ leads Italians to call for his arrest: ‘Zero class or respect’ video

Kanye West ‘lewd behaviour’ leads Italians to call for his arrest: ‘Zero class or respect’
Fans react as Kris Jenner's heavily-filtered video sparks controversy

Fans react as Kris Jenner's heavily-filtered video sparks controversy