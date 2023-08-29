Martha Stewart faces backlash for using a small iceberg to chill her cocktail

Martha Stewart has faced criticism after utilizing a unique method to cool her cocktail during a luxurious cruise traveling from Iceland to Greenland. The 82-year-old lifestyle icon shared images of her vacation with her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Monday, showcasing the innovative way she maintained the temperature of her drink.

In the initial photo, Stewart can be observed holding her drink with pride against the breathtaking backdrop of Greenland's fjords. The subsequent image displays two blocks of ice resting on a black cart, likely the apparatus she employed to refrigerate her beverage.

Following the posting of the photo series on the platform, Stewart's post was swiftly inundated with disapproving remarks from her followers, some of whom underscored the ongoing climate crisis. Criticisms were voiced about the use of ice in beverages despite concerns about global warming and melting ice caps.



One commenter wrote, "Love you, Martha, but I'm not sure if you're aware that there's a shortage of icebergs?" Another person cautioned, "Martha, the ice caps are melting; don't use them in your drinks." A third individual criticized her for insensitivity, highlighting the disparity between wealthy individuals enjoying iceberg cocktails and the planet grappling with environmental issues.

Several fans did, however, express gratitude for the tip and light-heartedly commented on the situation. One supporter appreciated the aesthetic beauty of the ice and thanked Stewart for sharing her adventurous journey. Another jokingly remarked, "If you can't find fresh icebergs for your cocktails, store-bought is just as good."

Stewart has been providing glimpses of her excursion on social media ever since her departure over the weekend. On Sunday, she briefly reviewed her experience of crossing the Denmark Straits en route to Greenland.