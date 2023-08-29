 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Putin's 'chef' turned Wagner chief Prigozhin laid to rest in St Petersberg

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

This photograph taken on August 27, 2023, shows a portrait of late head of Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin displayed at a makeshist memorial in Moscow. The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner paramilitary group, following a plane crash on August 23, 2023, has been confirmed by formal genetic analysis, Russia´s Investigative Committee said on August 27, 2023. —AFP
This photograph taken on August 27, 2023, shows a portrait of late head of Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin displayed at a makeshist memorial in Moscow. The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner paramilitary group, following a plane crash on August 23, 2023, has been confirmed by formal genetic analysis, Russia´s Investigative Committee said on August 27, 2023. —AFP
  • Wagner chief died in plane crash in Russia last week. 
  • Kremlin has dismissed speculations about involvement in killing.
  • Prigozhin had launched a failed mutiny against Putin.

A private ceremony was held to commemorate the death of Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a private jet crash last week.

The circumstances of his death remain mysterious, but the Kremlin has dismissed speculation that it was orchestrated by the government.

Prigozhin, 62, was the founder of the Wagner private fighting force, which has been accused of carrying out assassinations and other operations on behalf of the Russian government. He was also a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said that Putin would not attend Prigozhin's funeral, but there were no public announcements about when or where the funeral would be held.

Prigozhin's death has raised questions about the future of the Wagner group. The group has been weakened by losses in Ukraine, and it is unclear who will succeed Prigozhin as its leader.

Some observers believe that the Kremlin may have orchestrated Prigozhin's death in order to remove a liability. Prigozhin had become increasingly outspoken in recent months, and he had even ordered his troops to march on Moscow in June. This was seen as a direct challenge to Putin's authority.

Others believe that Prigozhin's death was an accident. The jet that he was travelling in crashed in bad weather, and there were no survivors.

Whatever the cause of Prigozhin's death, his passing is a significant event. He was a powerful figure in Russian politics and business, and his death will have aftershocks for years to come.

More From World:

Pakistani ex-cricketer on trial for alleged murder plot of Islamophobic Dutch politician

Pakistani ex-cricketer on trial for alleged murder plot of Islamophobic Dutch politician
Who is Leonid Radvinsky — the cryptic owner of OnlyFans?

Who is Leonid Radvinsky — the cryptic owner of OnlyFans?
Idalia may be most powerful hurricane ever to hit US. Here's why

Idalia may be most powerful hurricane ever to hit US. Here's why
Hurricane Idalia barrels towards Florida as jittery residents brace for landfall

Hurricane Idalia barrels towards Florida as jittery residents brace for landfall

Strong 5.4 magnitude seism rocks Panama's northern coast

Strong 5.4 magnitude seism rocks Panama's northern coast
WATCH: Helicopter crash kills 2, injures 4 in Florida's Pompano Beach video

WATCH: Helicopter crash kills 2, injures 4 in Florida's Pompano Beach
8cm python roundworm pulled out from woman's brain; surgeons shocked

8cm python roundworm pulled out from woman's brain; surgeons shocked
Italy cheers hero for catching toddler who fell from five-storey building

Italy cheers hero for catching toddler who fell from five-storey building
4 stabbed to death including 2 minors in Manhattan apartment

4 stabbed to death including 2 minors in Manhattan apartment
What is Donald Trump's schedule in 2024?

What is Donald Trump's schedule in 2024?
'Joe the Plumber' of Obama question fame dies at 49

'Joe the Plumber' of Obama question fame dies at 49
7.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Bali Sea region of Indonesia

7.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Bali Sea region of Indonesia