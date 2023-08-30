 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Italian actor criticises casting of Adam Driver in 'Ferrari'

Pierfrancesco Favino, one of Italy's most famous actors, criticised the casting of "Ferrari" in veiled comments on Wednesday.

He said Italian actors should be given a chance to play Italian roles in big international movies.

Favino didn't mention any names but his plea came just a day before "Ferrari" was due to debut at the Venice Film Festival, with U.S. actor Adam Driver playing Italian carmaker Enzo Ferrari and Spain's Penelope Cruz playing his wife.

Two years ago, Driver played another well-known Italian, Maurizio Gucci, in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci." Other Italian roles were taken by Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

"I wish Italian actors ... were more present in international movies where Italian characters are written," said Favino, who was promoting his new Italian-language film "Comandante," which opens the Venice Festival on Wednesday.

"I don't have anything against huge American stars ... (but)there are talented actors in our country. They are just waiting to be given the right roles," he said, speaking in perfect English.

