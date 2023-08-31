 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fierce overnight blaze in Johannesburg kills more than 70; over 50 injured

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze in the early hours of the morning, in Johannesburg, South Africa August 31, 2023. — Reuters/File
Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze in the early hours of the morning, in Johannesburg, South Africa August 31, 2023. — Reuters/File
  • The blaze engulfed a five-storey building in Johannesburg.
  • The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
  • Firefighters began search and recovery operations.

At least 73 people were killed and over 50 injured in a fire in the central business district of South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg, the municipal government said on Thursday.

Firefighters and emergency vehicles were on the scene, while bodies lay covered on a street near the site of the deadly blaze, Reuters photographs showed.

A South African television station Newzroom Afrika said the fire engulfed a five-storey building that had been abandoned at one stage but where people had been living.

It was not immediately clear what caused the overnight blaze.

Among the injured, some suffering from smoke inhalation, and were taken for treatment at local hospitals, Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said.

"The latest update is that we have now 73 fatalities and 52 people injured who were transported to various healthcare facilities for further medical care," said Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi.

Firefighters who were called to the scene put out the flames and initiated search and recovery operations.

"We are moving floor by floor conducting these body recoveries," Mulaudzi said, adding the death toll was expected to rise.

The building, which has been evacuated, is located in a deprived area of what used to be the business district of South Africa's economic hub, and was used as an informal settlement, Mulaudzi said.

Television footage showed fire trucks and ambulances outside the red and white building with burned-out windows, which had been cordoned off by police.

More From World:

President Xi expected to skip G20 summit in India

President Xi expected to skip G20 summit in India
Young Brazilian fitness influencer passes away after heart attack

Young Brazilian fitness influencer passes away after heart attack
Hurricane Idalia sweeps through Florida, moves to Georgia

Hurricane Idalia sweeps through Florida, moves to Georgia
Discover your path to most affordable, calm living in US

Discover your path to most affordable, calm living in US
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles 'to send clear message to foes'

North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles 'to send clear message to foes'
US Senator Mitch McConnell freezes publicly for second time in a month

US Senator Mitch McConnell freezes publicly for second time in a month

Azan is allowed in New York City on Fridays, Ramadan

Azan is allowed in New York City on Fridays, Ramadan
Gabon president appeals for help after army declares coup

Gabon president appeals for help after army declares coup
'Why didn't you go to Pakistan', Indian teacher asks Muslim students

'Why didn't you go to Pakistan', Indian teacher asks Muslim students
Historic: Australia to hold referendum in October to recognise indigenous tribes

Historic: Australia to hold referendum in October to recognise indigenous tribes
'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's Big Bend

'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's Big Bend
Russia claims Prigozhin plane may have been downed deliberately

Russia claims Prigozhin plane may have been downed deliberately