Friday, September 01, 2023
Friday, September 01, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s close friend pays tribute to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s close friend and photographer Misan Harriman has paid a touching tribute to late Princess Diana on her 26th death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, Misan shared a sweet throwback photo of Prince William and Harry’s mother to pay tribute to her.

Misan paid tribute to Princess Diana with poem ‘Remember’ by British poet Christina Rosetti.

He said, “She’s left us on this day 26 years ago. RIP.”

Misan went on to say “Remember by Christina Rosetti.

Remember me when I am gone away,
Gone far away into the silent land;
When you can no more hold me by the hand,
Nor I half turn to go yet turning stay.
Remember me when no more day by day
You tell me of our future that you planned:
Only remember me; you understand
It will be late to counsel then or pray.
Yet if you should forget me for a while
And afterwards remember, do not grieve:
For if the darkness and corruption leave
A vestige of the thoughts that once I had,
Better by far you should forget and smile
Than that you should remember and be sad.”

