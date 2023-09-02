Pak vs Ind: Urvashi Rautela shares Naseem Shah's picture as match begins

Indian model and actress Urvashi Rautela (left) and Pakistan pace Naseem Shah. — Instagram/@inaseemshah/@inaseemshah

As fans geared up for the Pakistan-India high-octane clash on Saturday, Indian model and actress Urvashi Rautela shared Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah's picture on her Instagram.

Taking to the photo-and-video sharing app, Rautela shared a picture of the fast bowler before the match between the arch-rivals started.

The Indian model captioned the Instagram Story with "workout time". It could be seen that Rautela was in a gym room, working out while watching the match.

— Instagram/@urvashirautela

Pakistan and India are facing each other in the Asia Cup 2023 clash today. The match is being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka.

The purported social media interaction between the young pacer and Rautela has been one of the most interesting topics as Pakistanis and Indians both are interested in knowing whether something was cooking between the two.

Shah and the ex-pageant winner have been associated with each other due to a fan-made video, posted by the model after a Pakistan-India match in Asia Cup 2022. Shah was playing in the match and Rautela was among the spectators.



The video showed the model smiling and blushing, and coincidentally, Shah was also recorded smiling during the same match — giving her the opportunity to juxtapose herself in the video.

Ever since the video came to light, Shah and Rautela's relationship has been the talk of the town and this made the fans hunt for any interaction between the two on social media.

Months after posting the video, the Indian model and actress Urvashi Rautela was at it again.

She wished the pacer a "happy birthday" on Instagram as the cricketer turned 20 this year.

The ex-pageant winner commented on an Instagram post shared by Shah congratulating his fellow teammate Shadab Khan on his wedding.

"Congratulations mere Chotay bhai @shadab0800 [...]may Allah bless you both on this day with a lifetime of shared love and joy," the cricketer had written in his caption adding "Best Wishes Always" for his colleague's married life.

Deep down in the comments section was a birthday wish by Rautela for the young pacer alongside a congratulatory message for being conferred with an honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.



— Instagram

"Happy birthday @inaseemshah congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank," she wrote in her comment.



To everyone's surprise, the young cricketer responded to the model with a humble "thank you" followed by an emoji gesturing gratitude with both hands joined together.

On April 25, Shah during an interview said that his only plan was to play cricket.

The interviewer also asked if he had no plans to see Rautela, Naseem said he had none.

