Two more 'Proud Boys' sentenced to 18 years for role in Trump-sparked Capitol riots

TOPSHOT - Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.—AFP/file

Two members of the far-right Proud Boys were sentenced to prison on Friday for their roles in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.



Ethan Nordean, a leader of the Proud Boys, was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Dominic Pezzola, a member of the Proud Boys, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Nordean was convicted of seditious conspiracy, while Pezzola was convicted of obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting police.

Nordean's sentence is the second-longest sentence handed down to anyone convicted in connection with the Capitol attack. The longest sentence, 20 years in prison, was given to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

Prosecutors had sought a 27-year sentence for Nordean and a 20-year sentence for Pezzola.

In his sentencing remarks, US District Judge Timothy Kelly said that the January 6 attack was a "complete and utter tragedy" and that the defendant's actions had undermined the peaceful transfer of power in the United States.

Nordean and Pezzola are the latest members of far-right groups to be sentenced for their roles in the Capitol attack. More than 1,100 people have been arrested on charges related to the attack, and more than 630 have pleaded guilty.

The sentences handed down to Nordean and Pezzola are a sign that the Justice Department is taking the Capitol attack seriously and is committed to holding those responsible accountable.

In addition to the prison sentences, Nordean and Pezzola were also ordered to pay fines and restitution. Nordean was ordered to pay $20,000 in fines and $200,000 in restitution, while Pezzola was ordered to pay $10,000 in fines and $100,000 in restitution.