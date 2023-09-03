Taiwan on high alert as Typhoon Haikui prompts evacuations

Typhoon Haikui approaches Taiwan, prompts evacuations. Bloomberg

As Typhoon Haikui approaches Taiwan, nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas in the eastern part of the island.

This marks the first time in four years that Taiwan is directly facing a tropical storm of this magnitude. With a sustained wind speed of approximately 140 kilometers per hour (39 miles per hour), Haikui is set to make landfall in Taiwan's eastern Taitung area by 5:00pm (0900 GMT).



In response to the impending threat, authorities have taken precautionary measures, including the closure of schools and offices in the southern and eastern regions of the island. Additionally, over 200 domestic flights have been canceled to ensure safety.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau reported that as of 9:00am, the storm was approximately 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of the island. Deputy director Fong Chin-tzu noted that Haikui had gained strength since the previous day, posing a significant risk to most parts of Taiwan due to its strong winds, heavy rains, and large waves. He also highlighted the storm's expected westward movement towards the Taiwan Strait by Monday.

To safeguard against the anticipated impact of Haikui, authorities have carried out evacuations, relocating more than 2,800 individuals across seven cities, primarily in the mountainous Hualien county adjacent to Taitung. The streets of Hualien lay empty on Sunday morning, enduring relentless torrential rain under ominous skies.

In preparation for the storm, the military has mobilised soldiers and equipment, including amphibious vehicles and inflatable rubber boats, in the areas expected to be most affected by Haikui. The last significant storm to hit Taiwan was Typhoon Bailu in 2019, which resulted in one fatality. Haikui, though expected to be less severe than Saola, has triggered heightened alert levels in nearby Hong Kong and southern China.

With Typhoon Haikui's arrival imminent, Taiwan remains on high alert, prioritising the safety of its residents and minimizing the potential impact of the storm.