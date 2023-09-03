 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
WATCH: Stranded Burning Man visitors share glimpses of flood aftermath

Sunday, September 03, 2023

This video shows how people stranded in the muddy Black Rock Desert in Nevada are spending their time.

More than 70,000 people were left stranded at the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada after flooding from storms turned the location into sloppy, muddy ground.

Stranded festival-goers wearing plastic bags on their feet or going barefoot were forced to seek shelter in place after organisers closed vehicular access to the festival over the weekend.

The US Bureau of Land Management announced that vehicular gates would be shut down for the duration of the event, which began on August 27 and was scheduled to end on Monday, CBS reported.

As a result, revellers at the Burning Man festival were advised to stay put and save as much food, water, and other supplies as they could.

According to the event organisers, the Black Rock City Municipal Airport, a temporary pop-up airport used only by festival goers for Burning Man every summer, was closed as of Saturday night.

"All event access is currently closed," the festival said, and no driving was permitted except for emergency vehicles.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, organisers rationed ice sales and stopped vehicle traffic at the festival grounds, leaving portable toilets unserviced. Officials haven't announced when the entrance will reopen or when celebrants can leave the grounds.

The National Weather Service in Reno said that the event location, which is located about 110 miles north of Reno, received more than half an inch of rain on Friday.

Burning Man's website says that there was a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday, with a quarter-inch of rain predicted for Sunday.

Furthermore, Diplo, a well-known DJ and music producer, posted a video to social media on Saturday afternoon that looked to show comedian Chris Rock among the passengers on a truck departing a festival.

"Just walked 5 miles in the mud out of burning man with chris rock and a fan picked us up," Diplo wrote.

Another DJ, Spencer Brown, stated on social media on Saturday that there was "absolutely crazy flooding right now, but I, along with my camp, am safe with plenty of water, food, and shelter. Turning off the Starlink to conserve power."

The Gazette-Journal said that many people plunged into the water, danced, and played beer pong. To avoid having to frequently wade through the muck to get to the temporary toilets, festival-goer Mike Jed and other campers created a bucket toilet.

Jed remarked, If it really turns into a disaster, well, no one is going to have sympathy for us. I mean, it's Burning Man."

