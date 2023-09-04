Kanye West is a ‘true misogynist’ to Bianca Censori: ‘He can’t even give her dignity’

Kanye West has just been put on blast for his inability to offer Bianca Censori ‘some dignity’ after a ‘truly large show of misogyny’.

Accusations against the rapper have been shared by commentator Maureen Callahan in her piece for Daily Mail.

For those unversed, this clapback has come in response to the shockingly intimate photos that were recently caught on camera by paparazzi.

In those pictures, Kanye West was sitting in a boat, with his wife Bianca Censori kneeling close to his knees.

In response to the public display, Ms Callahan wrote, “Not even these images, it seems, are enough to sideline Kanye West.”

“This latest stunt signifies the nadir of his misogyny: What looks to be an intimate act performed in public, in a boat in Venice, in a Catholic country at the height of tourist season, his ‘wife’ — always in scare quotes, can’t even give her the dignity of formal recognition”.

She also went on to call Kanye’s actions as “seamy and desperate” especially when you claim, as Kanye does, “extreme Christianity – to the point of starting your own church.”

“But double standards are stubborn things,” she noted before signing off.