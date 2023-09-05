Hungry three-legged bear comes to enjoy in Lake Mary house

This screengrab taken from a video released on September 4, 2023, shows a three-legged bear sitting in the premises of a house in Lake Mary.— FOX 35 Orlando

Bear encounters are not unusual in the US as people witness their sightings nearly on a daily basis including this recent one in which a three-legged bear — well-known in the neighbourhood — came into a house in Lake Mary and ate refreshments from the refrigerator in the lanai.

The house owner received a security camera notification and saw that the three-legged was in her Magnolia Plantation home around 5pm Sunday.

Her son Joseph Diglio rushed outside to see as their dog started barking. When he spotted the bear breaking into their house, he promptly shot a video in which the animal was looking for some food and some refreshments.

Josaury Faneite-Diglio told WESH: "He ate the fish food we had outside next to our fish tank and then proceeded to the bar. He took three White Claws, drank, and left very happy. His favourite flavour is mango and strawberry."

Faneite-Diglio said that despite the small mess, Tripod is a well-liked member of the neighbourhood.

"I was not scared because we know the bear really well. He lives here, we respect their habitat as much as we can," she said.

Such occurrences are often captured in the US.

Last month a bear made a wedding party memorable for a Colorado couple as it crashed into their crucial moment of life — uninvited. The couple Cailyn MacRossie-Martinez and Brandon Martinez told ABC News that the bear crashed their dessert table.

She wrote on Facebook, "Then a bear ate our dessert bar."

"It's not too often you go into your dessert table, and see a bear crashing it, eating all of it," Brandon said.

According to the couple, the staff security shooed off the bear quickly, and nobody got hurt.

"I think next that went out were the lemon bars, and then, the cannolis, which we were most looking forward to. Unfortunately, we did not get any," Cailyn said.

But, it made for an even more memorable day.

A month earlier, a video went viral on social media in which a bear was spotted having leisure time in a pool to fight the heatwave.

The video was shared by the Burbank Police Department and gained traction with thousands of social media users.

The police department wrote on Instagram: "This bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighbourhood before taking a dip to cool off."