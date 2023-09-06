Beyoncé pays nostalgic '90s tribute to Tia Mowry at LA Renaissance tour: Watch

Tia Mowry received a delightful surprise during Beyoncé's recent birthday celebration!

This Monday, the well-known Sister, Sister actress was in attendance at Beyoncé's final performance in the Los Angeles area as part of her Renaissance World Tour. The event took place at the impressive SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

During the show, Beyoncé took notice of Tia Mowry, who is 45 years old, in the audience and decided to pay tribute to her in a nostalgic manner.

While in the midst of singing her 2011 ballad "1+1," the Grammy-winning artist spontaneously crafted a remix, blending in Tia Mowry's early '90s single, "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!"

It's worth noting that, like Beyoncé, Tia Mowry had previously been a member of a girl group alongside her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, as well as a few other childhood singers.

Tia and Tamera Mowry's paths had previously crossed with Beyoncé when their younger brother, Tahj Mowry, starred in the popular Disney Channel sitcom, Smart Guy. In a 1998 episode titled "A Date with Destiny," Destiny's Child made a guest appearance and performed alongside Tahj in a music video for their song "No, No, No."

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday to recap the remarkable events that transpired on Monday, Tia Mowry shared her perspective. In her Instagram carousel, the initial photo displayed the four members of Destiny's Child as teenagers, standing alongside Tia and Tamera.



Tia further expressed, "From the beginning, Beyoncé's undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity. I felt so lucky to have been able to see her perform Renaissance on her birthday!”

She continued, "You can truly see how amazing and detailed an artist she is, and how much thought and love was put into this show.”

Tia Mowry went on to reveal her surprise at the unexpected gesture during the performance, referring to Beyoncé as an icon who consistently inspires her with her talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit.



In addition to her heartfelt words, Tia shared other images and videos on her Instagram, including a charming behind-the-scenes video where she was getting ready for the show.