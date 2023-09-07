Britney Spears dances through the wardrobe mishap in Mexico

Britney Spears appeared to encounter a wardrobe mishap while enjoying a night out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. During her time at Baja Diablo on a Sunday evening, a video captured by Page Six showed the singer dancing, and her red dress slipped down, almost exposing her breast.

Britney, accompanied by her bodyguard and a friend dressed similarly, didn't appear bothered by the incident and continued dancing. However, a few moments later, she instinctively adjusted her dress to ensure she was covered.

For her outing, Britney complemented her attire with white-rimmed sunglasses and her signature choker necklace. She styled her hair in a casual bun.



After the video emerged on Wednesday, the 41-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the situation on her Instagram. She expressed feeling "embarrassed as hell" about the footage and explained that she had heard music while passing by and impulsively entered the scene "like a deer in headlights." She further clarified that she had no knowledge of being recorded from various angles.

Britney continued, "I’m only human and I have no idea what the hell is going on with my hair but I made a pit stop in Mexico." She also revealed her plans to jet off to Italy, where she hoped for a more anonymous experience.



In recent weeks, Britney has been enjoying her newfound single life in Mexico, engaging in activities like topless horseback riding and getting fresh tattoos.