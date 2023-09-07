Bruce Springsteen postpones U.S. shows amid health concerns

Bruce Springsteen postpones U.S. shows after canceling two shows in August due to health issues

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has postponed his remaining U.S. tour dates for September to seek treatment for a peptic ulcer. This decision follows the cancellation of two concerts in August and was made on the advice of his medical team.

Peptic ulcers are characterized by sores in the lining of the stomach or small intestine and can cause symptoms such as abdominal pain, indigestion, heartburn, acid reflux, and nausea, according to the NHS. Springsteen's medical advisors recommended the postponement to address his symptoms and ensure proper treatment.

Announcing the news, he said, "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly [Philadelphia] fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some.”

"Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our US shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon."

Springsteen embarked on a world tour starting in February, coinciding with the release of his latest album, Only the Strong Survive, in November 2022. This album includes covers of R&B and soul songs.

Earlier this month, he performed for three consecutive nights in his hometown of New Jersey, leaving fans delighted.

Reviewing the opening night of his UK tour in Edinburgh, The Guardian's Alexis Petridis shared insights into Springsteen and the E Street Band's performance: “give off the air of people who are there because they desperately want to be there, a bar band that can’t quite believe their luck to be playing a stadium, despite the fact that they’ve been playing stadiums since the early 80s”.