Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case

The Church of Scientology’s harshest critic, Leah Remini, blasted her former religion for allegedly shielding Danny Masterson as he was ordered behind bars for 30 years for raping two women.

Following the sentencing, the King of Queens star issued a lengthy response on Twitter, noting the That ‘70s Show star long avoided accountability with the help of controversial faith’s operatives and its leader, David Miscavige.

“I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women with the help of Scientology, a multi-billion-dollar criminal organization with tax-exempt status,” the actress — who was “sitting in court today with the women who survived Danny Masterson’s predation."

The 53-year-old continued,“Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them and some of the very Scientologists who terrorized them over two decades were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of."

Present in the courtroom, the ex-Scientologist boosted the morale of the victims as she last week filed a harassment complaint against the religious institution and its head.

Since parting ways with the church in 2013, Leah has waged a crusade against the faith.