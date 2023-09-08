 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case
Leah Remini shares blunt view on Church of Scientology after Danny Masterson case

The Church of Scientology’s harshest critic, Leah Remini, blasted her former religion for allegedly shielding Danny Masterson as he was ordered behind bars for 30 years for raping two women.

Following the sentencing, the King of Queens star issued a lengthy response on Twitter, noting the That ‘70s Show star long avoided accountability with the help of controversial faith’s operatives and its leader, David Miscavige.

“I am relieved that this dangerous rapist will be off the streets and unable to violently assault and rape women with the help of Scientology, a multi-billion-dollar criminal organization with tax-exempt status,” the actress — who was “sitting in court today with the women who survived Danny Masterson’s predation."

The 53-year-old continued,“Hearing the survivors read their victim impact statements aloud in court while the man who raped them and some of the very Scientologists who terrorized them over two decades were just a few feet away displayed a level of bravery that I am in awe of."

Present in the courtroom, the ex-Scientologist boosted the morale of the victims as she last week filed a harassment complaint against the religious institution and its head.

Since parting ways with the church in 2013, Leah has waged a crusade against the faith.

More From Entertainment:

Jack Whitehall's comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs

Jack Whitehall's comedic arrival into fatherhood with hospital scrubs
Jimmy Fallon 'apologises' amid toxic workplace accusations on 'The Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon 'apologises' amid toxic workplace accusations on 'The Tonight Show'
King Charles releases audio message on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary: Listen video

King Charles releases audio message on Queen Elizabeth II death anniversary: Listen
Rihanna makes a stylish comeback to Puma's fenty collection video

Rihanna makes a stylish comeback to Puma's fenty collection

Johnny Depp makes strong comeback as Amber Heard controversy fades

Johnny Depp makes strong comeback as Amber Heard controversy fades
King Charles was 'convinced' Prince Harry was 'girl' ahead of birth video

King Charles was 'convinced' Prince Harry was 'girl' ahead of birth
Jerry Seinfeld throws weight behind Jimmy Fallon after damaging report

Jerry Seinfeld throws weight behind Jimmy Fallon after damaging report
Princess Diana knew it was a 'wonder' she became pregnant with Prince Harry video

Princess Diana knew it was a 'wonder' she became pregnant with Prince Harry
Tom Hardy stuns fans with unusual accent in upcoming film 'The Bikeriders'

Tom Hardy stuns fans with unusual accent in upcoming film 'The Bikeriders'
Megan Markle 'dusting herself off' Kate Middleton friendship video

Megan Markle 'dusting herself off' Kate Middleton friendship
Marc Anthony proudly brings his sons to Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' ceremony

Marc Anthony proudly brings his sons to Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' ceremony
Church of Scientology faces law's fury over Danny Masterson rape case?

Church of Scientology faces law's fury over Danny Masterson rape case?