Friday, September 08, 2023
Miley Cyrus invades mom Tish Cyrus' Hawaiian honeymoon with Dominic Purcell

Friday, September 08, 2023

Miley Cyrus invades mom Tish Cyrus' Hawaiian honeymoon

Miley Cyrus recently crashed her mother, Tish Cyrus’ honeymoon in Hawaii after she recently got married for the second time.

People obtained an exclusive photo in which Miley can be seen setting off to a sea adventure with a snorkel on, alongside Tish while her new husband, Dominic Purcell, guides them into the water.

Tish got hitched to the Prison Break actor on August 19, in a close-knitted ceremony in Miley's backyard, in Malibu. 

The 30-year-old singer was one of bridesmaids, and two of her siblings, Brandi and Trace Cyrus, were also present at the wedding.

Recently, an insider shared how upset Miley was when her other siblings did not show up because they didn't approve of the wedding.

“She [Miley Cyrus] is frustrated and disappointed with Noah and Braison. It saddens her because she adores Dominic and can see he’s a great match for her mother.” revealed the In Touch source.

A few days back, Noah posted a picture wearing a T-shirt with his father’s face printed on the front, making his feelings clear about Tish's new partner.

