 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
APP

Pakistan to be first to host 'global health security summit'

By
APP

Friday, September 08, 2023

Federal Secretary for Health Iftikhar Shallwani. — X/@nhsrcofficial
Federal Secretary for Health Iftikhar Shallwani. — X/@nhsrcofficial

Pakistan is set to be the first nation to host the "Global Health Security Summit" scheduled to take place later this year in Islamabad.

Federal Secretary for Health Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday announced that following the approval of Caretake Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Pakistan will be the first country in the world to host the summit which will bring together around 500 participants including 70 delegates from different nations.

According to Shallwani, the summit will culminate with the issuance of an "Islamabad Declaration" that would reflect the global commitment to fighting the spread of disease in unison and ensuring an optimal level of preparation through a stronger and more resilient health infrastructure.

The federal secretary made the announcement while presiding over a meeting to launch the preparations for the global moot.

"Pakistan currently chairs the 'Global Health Security Agenda', and hosting the summit will allow us to showcase our strong resolve and commitment to the cause of saving our people and the global community from the pandemics," said Shallwani.

Accentuating Pakistan's resilience in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal secretary said: "We are a resilient nation and have together done formidably well in fighting the COVID pandemic. There is a great deal that Pakistan can contribute to the knowledge and experience of the global community in the fight against pandemics."

The huddle stressed the urgent need to strengthen disease response and surveillance systems in light of the recent unprecedented floods and the resultant spread of disease in the country.

"The recent pandemic has shown that the spread of infectious diseases in any part of the world is a threat to the entire global community. Therefore it is a shared responsibility," the meeting was told.

The high-level meeting agreed on the thematic areas to be discussed in the summit which will include several panel discussions.

Furthermore, various committees have also been constituted to ensure the holding of the mega event in a befitting manner.

More From Pakistan:

PPP reiterates demand for general elections within 90 days

PPP reiterates demand for general elections within 90 days
London doctor tells Shehbaz Sharif he has no cancer recurrence

London doctor tells Shehbaz Sharif he has no cancer recurrence
HRCP expresses ‘deep concern’ over human rights situation in northern Sindh

HRCP expresses ‘deep concern’ over human rights situation in northern Sindh
Afghanistan-based terrorists attacking Pakistan with advanced weapons: FO

Afghanistan-based terrorists attacking Pakistan with advanced weapons: FO
President Alvi likely to stay in office even after completing five-year tenure

President Alvi likely to stay in office even after completing five-year tenure
ATC rejects prosecution's plea seeking Parvez Elahi's physical remand

ATC rejects prosecution's plea seeking Parvez Elahi's physical remand
Russia aims for productive energy talks with Pakistan

Russia aims for productive energy talks with Pakistan
MQM-P expresses distrust in Sindh election commissioner

MQM-P expresses distrust in Sindh election commissioner
Another 'unusual' meeting at President House

Another 'unusual' meeting at President House
Audio leaks case: Supreme Court throws out PDM govt's plea challenging bench

Audio leaks case: Supreme Court throws out PDM govt's plea challenging bench
Interim PM seeks five-year economic strategy from planning ministry

Interim PM seeks five-year economic strategy from planning ministry
Elections can be held even before Jan-Feb 2024: PM Kakar

Elections can be held even before Jan-Feb 2024: PM Kakar