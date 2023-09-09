Meghan Markle’s serving up a ‘decidedly peppy and upbeat’ face

Experts believe Meghan Markle is serving up a decidedly peppy and upbeat face to the world, given the shocking slew of appearances, in the last month.

Comments about Meghan Markle’s appearances have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she referenced the point by addressing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Beyonce concert attendance and said, “You’ve probably seen the evidence for yourself already – the sad truth, the bleak reality. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex can’t dance.”

She also poked fun at the Duke’s body language and added, “Harry’s shimmy-a-thon is something that we could potentially put down to husbandly love or it being a possible birthday treat for Ragland, the only close family member that either he or Meghan are not estranged from.”

Later on she also posed a series of questions and said, “How come, after months if not years of the duke only making brief forays out into the wide public, such he and his cousin Princess Eugenie turning out for the Super Bowl in 2022 and he and Megan going to a basketball game in April, have we now gotten two very high-profile ducal outings in the space of less than 48 hours?”

“And how come we have, while not a single photo emerged of Meghan attending Taylor Swift’s Eras tour last month this Beyoncé outing was filmed and photographed by the public more energetically and from more angles than a Presidential meet and greet?”

“Right now, it would seem like the Sussexes are cheerily and readily serving up a decidedly peppy and upbeat face to the world,” Ms Elser concluded by saying, later on.