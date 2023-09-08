 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans brand Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son’s UNIQUE name ‘cute’ and ‘meaningful'

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son’s name Riot Rose is received well by their adoring fans
 Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son’s name Riot Rose is received well by their adoring fans 

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky unveiled their baby son's distinctive name on Thursday, revealing that they had chosen the name "Riot Rose" for their newborn. Now fans are expressing their thoughts on the unique name. 

The famous singer, 35, and the rapper, 34, are already parents to RZA Athelston Mayers, who is 16 months old. They welcomed baby Riot on August 1 but had kept his name a secret until this week when it appeared on his birth certificate.

According to the birth certificate obtained by The Blast, Riot was born at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 a.m.

Upon the name's revelation, Rihanna's dedicated fanbase flooded social media, including X (formerly known as Twitter), with enthusiastic messages. 

Fans praised the couple for choosing the unique moniker and admired the family's tradition of all-R names.

One X user wrote: “Damn Rihanna, Riot Rose is hard af... Riot. Lol. How to make waves - aye Rihanna? What a name!!! ‘RIOT come here’... Rihanna and Rocky have named their newborn son ‘Riot Rose’ in some weird way I like it…”

“Such a unique and meaningful name choice! Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on welcoming their son, Riot Rose Mayers. #Rihanna #ASAPRocky #RiotRoseMayers... Rihanna named her son Riot? I like it…," wrote a second.

“Rihanna,Rza,Riot,Rocky……. Dats cute... I’d like to know what inspired Rihanna to name her child Riot.... I can’t believe rihanna named her baby Riot…," added another user.

“That was my daughter name man smh... I love Rihanna so much Lmaooo I just wanna say great minds think alike because I was literally just saying I would name my son 'Riot' daysssss ago. I love that name... RZA N RIOT so cuteee," read one comment.

More From Entertainment:

Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips is ‘circling the drain’ after his conviction

Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips is ‘circling the drain’ after his conviction
Idris Elba gushes over stunning wife Sabrina during Rugby World Cup event in Paris

Idris Elba gushes over stunning wife Sabrina during Rugby World Cup event in Paris
Cher takes on Mariah Carey's holiday throne with upcoming Christmas album

Cher takes on Mariah Carey's holiday throne with upcoming Christmas album
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is pregnant?

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is pregnant?
Danny Masterson kept under constant surveillance in jail after rape conviction

Danny Masterson kept under constant surveillance in jail after rape conviction
Meghan Markle won’t make ‘peace’ with Kate Middleton? video

Meghan Markle won’t make ‘peace’ with Kate Middleton?
Prince Harry’s looking like a ‘Hollywood failure’ video

Prince Harry’s looking like a ‘Hollywood failure’
Lady Gaga unveils radiant skin with new 'Triclone Skin Tech Concealer' in Instagram tutorial: Watch

Lady Gaga unveils radiant skin with new 'Triclone Skin Tech Concealer' in Instagram tutorial: Watch
Kim Kardashian to stage medical intervention for ex Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian to stage medical intervention for ex Kanye West?
Meghan Markle stays silent as royal family marks Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary video

Meghan Markle stays silent as royal family marks Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary
Kourtney Kardashian cryptically rants about needing 'sisterly support' after emergency surgery

Kourtney Kardashian cryptically rants about needing 'sisterly support' after emergency surgery
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop steamy 'Bongos' music video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop steamy 'Bongos' music video