Fans brand Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son’s UNIQUE name ‘cute’ and ‘meaningful'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son’s name Riot Rose is received well by their adoring fans

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky unveiled their baby son's distinctive name on Thursday, revealing that they had chosen the name "Riot Rose" for their newborn. Now fans are expressing their thoughts on the unique name.

The famous singer, 35, and the rapper, 34, are already parents to RZA Athelston Mayers, who is 16 months old. They welcomed baby Riot on August 1 but had kept his name a secret until this week when it appeared on his birth certificate.

According to the birth certificate obtained by The Blast, Riot was born at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 a.m.

Upon the name's revelation, Rihanna's dedicated fanbase flooded social media, including X (formerly known as Twitter), with enthusiastic messages.

Fans praised the couple for choosing the unique moniker and admired the family's tradition of all-R names.



One X user wrote: “Damn Rihanna, Riot Rose is hard af... Riot. Lol. How to make waves - aye Rihanna? What a name!!! ‘RIOT come here’... Rihanna and Rocky have named their newborn son ‘Riot Rose’ in some weird way I like it…”

“Such a unique and meaningful name choice! Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on welcoming their son, Riot Rose Mayers. #Rihanna #ASAPRocky #RiotRoseMayers... Rihanna named her son Riot? I like it…," wrote a second.

“Rihanna,Rza,Riot,Rocky……. Dats cute... I’d like to know what inspired Rihanna to name her child Riot.... I can’t believe rihanna named her baby Riot…," added another user.

“That was my daughter name man smh... I love Rihanna so much Lmaooo I just wanna say great minds think alike because I was literally just saying I would name my son 'Riot' daysssss ago. I love that name... RZA N RIOT so cuteee," read one comment.