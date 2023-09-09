Ed Sheeran to perform entire new album 'Autumn Variations' at Royal Albert Hall shows

Ed Sheeran has recently stunned his fans by making a surprise announcement. The singer is going to release his seventh album, Autumn Variations, and as a treat for his fans, the singer announced on Friday that he will be performing the entire record for two consecutive nights during two special shows at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Ed will be accompanied by a live band and string section during the special one-off show, titled Last Days of Autumn.

According to Dailymail, this performance will mark the last time Ed performs in the UK this year. The shows are scheduled for November 18 and 19.

The Royal Albert Hall of London expressed their excitement over Ed's upcoming shows, saying, "This is going to be special."



The music icon's fans quickly flooded the comment sections of Ed's social media accounts, expressing their love for the singer and excitement over his upcoming shows.

One of the fans wrote, " 'So EDcited for the new Album!! Already pre-ordered!' (sic) followed by a string of Autumn-themed emojis."

Another expressed, "Need this in my life right now."

Ed's highly anticipated album, Autumn Variations, is set to be released on September 29, 2023. Another distinct feature of the album is that it'll be the first one to be released by his own record label, "Gingerbread Man Records".

It will also be the first album in Ed's career that does not feature any collaborations with other stars.