World leaders vow solidarity with Moroccans as earthquake toll tops 800

Residents and tourists stay out in a square following an earthquake in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023.—AFP

Leaders and diplomats from around the globe extended their condolences and solidarity to Morocco following a devastating earthquake that struck near the popular tourist destination of Marrakesh on Saturday.

The earthquake, measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, struck late on Friday and resulted in the unfortunate loss of over 800 lives, with 329 individuals sustaining injuries, including 51 in critical condition, as reported by Moroccan authorities.

Leaders from various nations worldwide expressed their support, including:

United States

US President Joe Biden expressed his sympathy Saturday for the victims of an earthquake in Morocco which killed more than 800 people, adding the United States was "ready to provide any necessary assistance".

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco," he said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible hardship."

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was "devastated" by news of the quake, adding that "France stands ready to help with first aid."

Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, of Morocco's cross-strait neighbour Spain, expressed his "solidarity and support to the people of Morocco in the wake of this terrible earthquake ... Spain is with the victims of this tragedy".

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "Our thoughts are with the victims of this devastating earthquake. Our sympathy goes out to all those affected".

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she "learned with grief of the tragic toll" from the quake and pointed to "Italy's willingness to support Morocco in this emergency".

European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed sympathy "with the Moroccan people in the face of the terrible earthquake", while top EU diplomat Joseph Borrell said the bloc is ready to provide Morocco "the assistance it wishes".

Switzerland

Swiss President Alain Berset expressed his condolences. The country's foreign ministry said it activated a crisis cell and is evaluating sending aid.

Belgium

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country stands by Morocco "in these difficult moments."

The leaders of both Russia and Ukraine also offered their sympathies.

Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his "deepest condolences to HM King Mohammed VI and all Moroccans for the lives lost in the horrible earthquake."

"Ukraine stands in solidarity with Morocco during this tragic time," he said on social media.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed similar sentiments and said,

in a message to Morocco's king, "we share the pain and the mourning of the friendly Moroccan people."

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is hosting the G20 summit this weekend, said he was "extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco".

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered support to "our Moroccan brothers in every way in this difficult hour".

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "instructed all government bodies and forces to provide any necessary assistance to the people of Morocco, including the preparations for sending an aid delegation to the area," a statement from his office said.

It is the latest show of support in the wake of the 2020 Abraham Accords that saw Israel normalise ties with a number of Arab countries, including Morocco.

United Arab Emirates

The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, said we "stand with the Kingdom of Morocco during this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery ahead to all those affected".

He also ordered an "air bridge to deliver critical relief" to the country, according to state news agency WAM.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt

Saudi Arabia and Egypt also issued statements expressing their condolences and support after the quake.