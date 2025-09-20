Woman telecaller's audio clip bashing Indian paramilitary personnel goes viral

Representational image shows an Indian security force personnel standing guard on a street, April 29, 2025. — Reuters

A viral audio clip has triggered outrage in India after a woman identified as telecaller Anu Radha Verma was heard hurling curse words and derogatory language at a "debt-ridden" Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel during a dispute over loan repayment.

According to Indian media, Verma allegedly insulted the officer’s education and profession, telling him he was 'ignorant" and would not have been "sent to the border if you were educated".

She also accused him of "usurping others’ money", adding: "That is why your children are born disabled.”

At one point, she dismissed his attempt to respond, saying: "What lesson will you teach me? My family is also linked to the army. You are living on debt and you will teach me?”

After the audio circulated widely on social media, speculation arose that Verma was connected to a bank.

The bank in question, however, issued a clarification, denying she was an employee, though many questioned how she might have obtained sensitive loan data if not linked to the institution.

Amid mounting criticism and a worsening public perception of the Indian armed forces, another audio clip of Verma, but this time offering an apology to the CRPF personnel, also surfaced online.

The woman was heard requesting to "stop harassing" her with audio or video calls and offensive messages to stop.