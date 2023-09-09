 
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Jamie Foxx was ‘hilarious’ and ‘ball of energy’ in first acting project after health scare

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Jamie Foxx got back on his feet pretty fast after his health scare and brought his 'kind and humble' energy to acting gigs

Jamie Foxx made a strong comeback to work following his undisclosed health scare, impressing everyone with his remarkable dedication.

Kristen Radford Thom, who collaborated with the Oscar-winning actor on BetMGM's recent promotional campaign in July, shared with People on Friday that Foxx displayed his top-notch performance.

She described him as "kind and humble and hilarious — all wrapped up in a ball of energy!"

The actress also noted that Foxx established a comfortable rapport with the crew, effortlessly connecting with the cast by being open and approachable.

“As private as he is, he was pretty open to our table about his situation without telling us exactly what happened,” Thom added.

“He was the nicest. He was funny. His improv abilities are unmatched. The entire set was laughing at his jokes. He is talented, in the most natural way.”

Geno Burmester, the creative director at the advertising agency 72andSunny, shared with the outlet that Foxx consistently infused his charismatic energy into every single take during the project.

“From minute one on set, he was laughing and cracking jokes with the crew — not to mention that was actually him on the piano, tickling the ivories.”

“He’s also always on, even when the camera’s off, telling the crew some of the best stories you’ve ever heard and doing impressions that make you do a double take, they’re so spot on,” Burmester gushed.

