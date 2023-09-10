 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday, September 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ronaldo's hotel in Morocco offers shelter to survivors after deadly earthquake

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

The entrance to Cristiano Ronaldos hotel in Marrakech.—X/@CR7
The entrance to Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel in Marrakech.—X/@CR7 

Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel on the outskirts of Marrakech, Morocco has transformed into a refuge for survivors of the recent devastating earthquake that has killed over 2,000 people in Morocco.

This earthquake was recorded at 6.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

In the aftermath of this natural disaster, locals have sought refuge in any available structures, including Ronaldo's Pestana CR7 Marrakech hotel.

Renowned for its four-star rating, the hotel boasts a range of upscale amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness centre, restaurant, and terrace. 

However, in the face of this crisis, the hotel has selflessly set aside its luxury offerings to provide shelter to those in need.

Irene Seixas, a Spanish national affected by the earthquake, expressed the community's gratitude for the hotel's assistance: "The hotel is the same. We had to move to the new area of Marrakech, where there are more luxury hotels, so to speak. Now we have managed to secure a room at Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel, which is located on the outskirts."

People from diverse nationalities have gathered in the hotel's lobby, patiently awaiting their turn to find refuge. The harrowing experience has forced many to spend the night on the streets. 

However, the offer of shelter at Ronaldo's hotel represents a glimmer of hope amid the adversity they face.

In times of crisis, the spirit of unity and compassion shines through as communities come together to support one another, transcending boundaries and backgrounds in their shared quest for safety and solace.

More From World:

South Dakota Governor in 'tryout' to be Donald Trump's next running mate for Presidential bid 2024

South Dakota Governor in 'tryout' to be Donald Trump's next running mate for Presidential bid 2024
'Sikhs’ unwavering commitment to freedom grows stronger after Nijjar's assassination'

'Sikhs’ unwavering commitment to freedom grows stronger after Nijjar's assassination'
Morocco announces three-day mourning period following earthquake tragedy

Morocco announces three-day mourning period following earthquake tragedy
Turkish cryptocurrency mogul sentenced to over 11,000 years in prison

Turkish cryptocurrency mogul sentenced to over 11,000 years in prison
Elon Musk's new biography reveals secret third child with Grimes

Elon Musk's new biography reveals secret third child with Grimes
Lights to go out on Eiffel Tower in tribute to Morocco quake victims

Lights to go out on Eiffel Tower in tribute to Morocco quake victims
Aftershocks likely as Morocco earthquake deaths cross 2,000

Aftershocks likely as Morocco earthquake deaths cross 2,000
Comet Nishimura: How can you catch sight of this rare celestial beauty this weekend?

Comet Nishimura: How can you catch sight of this rare celestial beauty this weekend?
‘Foreign interference’ tops Trudeau's agenda at G20 hosted by Modi

‘Foreign interference’ tops Trudeau's agenda at G20 hosted by Modi
G20: India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor project unveiled on summit sidelines

G20: India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor project unveiled on summit sidelines
WATCH: Morocco earthquake violently shakes 12th century Kutubiyya mosque's minaret video

WATCH: Morocco earthquake violently shakes 12th century Kutubiyya mosque's minaret
Morocco earthquake death toll surpasses 1,300 as officials fear more casualties

Morocco earthquake death toll surpasses 1,300 as officials fear more casualties