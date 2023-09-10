Ronaldo's hotel in Morocco offers shelter to survivors after deadly earthquake

The entrance to Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel in Marrakech.—X/@CR7

Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel on the outskirts of Marrakech, Morocco has transformed into a refuge for survivors of the recent devastating earthquake that has killed over 2,000 people in Morocco.

This earthquake was recorded at 6.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

In the aftermath of this natural disaster, locals have sought refuge in any available structures, including Ronaldo's Pestana CR7 Marrakech hotel.

Renowned for its four-star rating, the hotel boasts a range of upscale amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness centre, restaurant, and terrace.

However, in the face of this crisis, the hotel has selflessly set aside its luxury offerings to provide shelter to those in need.

Irene Seixas, a Spanish national affected by the earthquake, expressed the community's gratitude for the hotel's assistance: "The hotel is the same. We had to move to the new area of Marrakech, where there are more luxury hotels, so to speak. Now we have managed to secure a room at Cristiano Ronaldo's hotel, which is located on the outskirts."

People from diverse nationalities have gathered in the hotel's lobby, patiently awaiting their turn to find refuge. The harrowing experience has forced many to spend the night on the streets.

However, the offer of shelter at Ronaldo's hotel represents a glimmer of hope amid the adversity they face.

In times of crisis, the spirit of unity and compassion shines through as communities come together to support one another, transcending boundaries and backgrounds in their shared quest for safety and solace.