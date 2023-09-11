 
menu menu menu
sports
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Scandal-plagued Luis Rubiales to resign from his position amid kissing Spanish player

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

Spanish Royal Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales look on as Spains acting Prime Minister receives Spain womens national football teams players after their 2023 World Cup victory at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid on August 22, 2023. — AFP
Spanish Royal Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales look on as Spain's acting Prime Minister receives Spain women's national football team's players after their 2023 World Cup victory at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid on August 22, 2023. — AFP

The Spanish Football Federation cheif Luis Rubiales said Sunday that he has decided to leave his position, after widespread criticism that was sparked after his nonconsensual kissing to Spanish football player Jenni Hermoso.

"I'm going to [resign], yes, because I cannot continue my work," Luis Rubiales said in an interview with a television show named "Piers Morgan Uncensored".

The 46-year-old sparked worldwide criticism after he kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony following Spain's World Cup victory in Sydney on August 20.

Luis Rubiales was later suspended by FIFA provisionally for 90 days, while Spanish public prosecutors filed a lawsuit against him for sexual assault and coercion earlier this week.

Rubiales came under unprecedented pressure to resign, with days of criticism from figures including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain's women's league and several men's La Liga clubs.

Spains forward Jenni Hermoso celebrates scoring a goal during the womens international friendly football match between Spain and Norway at the Can Misses stadium in Ibiza on April 6, 2023. — AFP
Spain's forward Jenni Hermoso celebrates scoring a goal during the women's international friendly football match between Spain and Norway at the Can Misses stadium in Ibiza on April 6, 2023. — AFP

The misconduct surfaced late last month when Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales kissed World Cup-winning midfielder Jennifer Hermoso on the lips after she received her gold medal following the team's Women's World Cup final victory over England.

The President was on stage along with other special guests for FIFA's awards ceremony following the final.

Spanish Queen Letizia and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were among the other guests present on the stage.

When it announced Rubiales had been suspended Saturday, FIFA ordered him, the RFEF and its officials and employees not to attempt to contact Hermoso, whom the RFEF had threatened with legal action earlier that day.

Protestors hold a sign reading Rubiales and macho mafia out during a demonstration called by feminist associations in support of Spains midfielder Jenni Hermoso, in Madrid on August 28, 2023. — AFP
Protestors hold a sign reading 'Rubiales and macho mafia out' during a demonstration called by feminist associations in support of Spain's midfielder Jenni Hermoso, in Madrid on August 28, 2023. — AFP

After an extraordinary meeting by Royal Spanish Football Federation President (RFEF) regional presidents last month, the body urged President Rubiales to resign from the top position.

The RFEF said after concluding the meeting between the regional heads: "After recent events and the unacceptable behaviour that has seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF."

More to follow...

More From Sports:

In a first, Germany beat Serbia to win first Basketball World Cup

In a first, Germany beat Serbia to win first Basketball World Cup
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India rain-hit match to resume today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India rain-hit match to resume today
Amara Diouf makes history as youngest soccer player to represent Senegal

Amara Diouf makes history as youngest soccer player to represent Senegal
Pak vs India: What will be revised target if 'DLS method' applies

Pak vs India: What will be revised target if 'DLS method' applies
WATCH: Fakhar Zaman wins hearts after helping out ground staff in Pakistan, India clash

WATCH: Fakhar Zaman wins hearts after helping out ground staff in Pakistan, India clash
Pak vs Ind: Ticket prices slashed after low turnout at Colombo stadium

Pak vs Ind: Ticket prices slashed after low turnout at Colombo stadium

WATCH: Indian journalist asks for Babar Azam’s signed bat

WATCH: Indian journalist asks for Babar Azam’s signed bat

Pak vs India: Will the arch-rivals high-voltage clash be affected by rains?

Pak vs India: Will the arch-rivals high-voltage clash be affected by rains?
Teenager Coco Gauff wins US Open crown crushing Aryna Sabalenka

Teenager Coco Gauff wins US Open crown crushing Aryna Sabalenka
Asia Cup 2023: Hridoy heroics prove futile as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2023: Hridoy heroics prove futile as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to field same playing XI as last match against India

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to field same playing XI as last match against India
In a first, Pakistan to partake in women’s int’l beach volleyball championship

In a first, Pakistan to partake in women’s int’l beach volleyball championship