Scandal-plagued Luis Rubiales to resign from his position amid kissing Spanish player

Spanish Royal Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales look on as Spain's acting Prime Minister receives Spain women's national football team's players after their 2023 World Cup victory at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid on August 22, 2023. — AFP

The Spanish Football Federation cheif Luis Rubiales said Sunday that he has decided to leave his position, after widespread criticism that was sparked after his nonconsensual kissing to Spanish football player Jenni Hermoso.

"I'm going to [resign], yes, because I cannot continue my work," Luis Rubiales said in an interview with a television show named "Piers Morgan Uncensored".



Luis Rubiales was later suspended by FIFA provisionally for 90 days, while Spanish public prosecutors filed a lawsuit against him for sexual assault and coercion earlier this week.

Rubiales came under unprecedented pressure to resign, with days of criticism from figures including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain's women's league and several men's La Liga clubs.

Spain's forward Jenni Hermoso celebrates scoring a goal during the women's international friendly football match between Spain and Norway at the Can Misses stadium in Ibiza on April 6, 2023. — AFP

The misconduct surfaced late last month when Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales kissed World Cup-winning midfielder Jennifer Hermoso on the lips after she received her gold medal following the team's Women's World Cup final victory over England.



The President was on stage along with other special guests for FIFA's awards ceremony following the final.

Spanish Queen Letizia and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were among the other guests present on the stage.

When it announced Rubiales had been suspended Saturday, FIFA ordered him, the RFEF and its officials and employees not to attempt to contact Hermoso, whom the RFEF had threatened with legal action earlier that day.

Protestors hold a sign reading 'Rubiales and macho mafia out' during a demonstration called by feminist associations in support of Spain's midfielder Jenni Hermoso, in Madrid on August 28, 2023. — AFP

After an extraordinary meeting by Royal Spanish Football Federation President (RFEF) regional presidents last month, the body urged President Rubiales to resign from the top position.

The RFEF said after concluding the meeting between the regional heads: "After recent events and the unacceptable behaviour that has seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents request that Luis Rubiales resign immediately as president of the RFEF."

