Polls reveal Australia Indigenous referendum likely to fail as support dips

A Yes23 volunteer holds pamphlets while speaking with commuters about the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum, in Melbourne, Australia August 30, 2023. — Reuters/File

A poll released on Monday revealed a further decline in support for the historic proposal to include an Indigenous advisory panel in Australia's constitution, putting the initiative on a track to lose before a national vote next month.

According to a survey done by the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, voters have turned against a "Voice to Parliament" for the sixth month in a row as the administration battles to persuade doubtful and undecided voters to support the concept.

On October 14, Australians will cast ballots in a referendum asking them to endorse changing the constitution to create an Indigenous committee that will advise the federal parliament.

To amend the constitution, the referendum needs to receive a majority of votes both nationally and in at least four of the six states.

However, according to the survey, the Voice was only endorsed by the island nation of Tasmania, Reuters reported.

Since Australian independence in 1901, only eight of 44 constitutional change proposals have been approved, with support dropping to 43% in the latest survey, and voters in New South Wales and Victoria opposing the proposal.

In Queensland and Western Australia, where 61% of voters are expected to oppose the Voice, the 'No' vote is the strongest.

The poll also revealed that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's approval ratings, on which he has bet a lot of political capital, had declined and had entered the negatives for the first time since the May 2022 election.