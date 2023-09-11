 
menu menu menu
world
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Polls reveal Australia Indigenous referendum likely to fail as support dips

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

A Yes23 volunteer holds pamphlets while speaking with commuters about the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum, in Melbourne, Australia August 30, 2023. — Reuters/File
A Yes23 volunteer holds pamphlets while speaking with commuters about the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum, in Melbourne, Australia August 30, 2023. — Reuters/File

A poll released on Monday revealed a further decline in support for the historic proposal to include an Indigenous advisory panel in Australia's constitution, putting the initiative on a track to lose before a national vote next month.

According to a survey done by the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, voters have turned against a "Voice to Parliament" for the sixth month in a row as the administration battles to persuade doubtful and undecided voters to support the concept.

On October 14, Australians will cast ballots in a referendum asking them to endorse changing the constitution to create an Indigenous committee that will advise the federal parliament.

To amend the constitution, the referendum needs to receive a majority of votes both nationally and in at least four of the six states.

However, according to the survey, the Voice was only endorsed by the island nation of Tasmania, Reuters reported.

Since Australian independence in 1901, only eight of 44 constitutional change proposals have been approved, with support dropping to 43% in the latest survey, and voters in New South Wales and Victoria opposing the proposal.

In Queensland and Western Australia, where 61% of voters are expected to oppose the Voice, the 'No' vote is the strongest.

The poll also revealed that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's approval ratings, on which he has bet a lot of political capital, had declined and had entered the negatives for the first time since the May 2022 election.

More From World:

Over 135,000 Sikhs take part in Khalistan Referendum in Canada’s Vancouver

Over 135,000 Sikhs take part in Khalistan Referendum in Canada’s Vancouver
Seven people hit by train in Catalonia, Spain killing four

Seven people hit by train in Catalonia, Spain killing four
Lula invites Putin to attend 2024 G20 in Brazil without arrest concerns

Lula invites Putin to attend 2024 G20 in Brazil without arrest concerns

Deadly attack strikes Khartoum market, leaving dozens dead

Deadly attack strikes Khartoum market, leaving dozens dead
Ronaldo's hotel in Morocco offers shelter to survivors after deadly earthquake

Ronaldo's hotel in Morocco offers shelter to survivors after deadly earthquake
South Dakota Governor in 'tryout' to be Donald Trump's next running mate for Presidential bid 2024

South Dakota Governor in 'tryout' to be Donald Trump's next running mate for Presidential bid 2024
'Sikhs’ unwavering commitment to freedom grows stronger after Nijjar's assassination'

'Sikhs’ unwavering commitment to freedom grows stronger after Nijjar's assassination'
Morocco announces three-day mourning period following earthquake tragedy

Morocco announces three-day mourning period following earthquake tragedy
Turkish cryptocurrency mogul sentenced to over 11,000 years in prison

Turkish cryptocurrency mogul sentenced to over 11,000 years in prison
Elon Musk's new biography reveals secret third child with Grimes

Elon Musk's new biography reveals secret third child with Grimes
Lights to go out on Eiffel Tower in tribute to Morocco quake victims

Lights to go out on Eiffel Tower in tribute to Morocco quake victims
Aftershocks likely as Morocco earthquake deaths cross 2,100

Aftershocks likely as Morocco earthquake deaths cross 2,100