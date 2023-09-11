Prince Harry receives massive support from Dr Shola as King Charles, William snubbed duke

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received massive support from Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu days after King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the Firm snubbed the former royal during his visit to Britain.



Dr Shola, is a British born Nigerian political & women's rights activist. She is a lawyer, and the author of "This Is Why I Resist."

Commenting on Prince Harry’s inaugural speech at the Invictus Games, Dr Shola appreciated the Duke of Sussex, saying “Prince Harry is his mother's son. No doubt about it.

“Princess Diana must be watching with her heart bursting with love & pride.”

Dr Shola also said, “As for his father & brother, they should heed Psalm 118:2 "The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone". #InvictusGames2023.”

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry was apparently snubbed by the royal family as he visited Britain last week to attend a charity event.