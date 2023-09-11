 
pakistan
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

In a first, Pakistan win European Long Range Championship

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

The Pakistan Long Range Team with the trophy. — Screengrab
For the first time in the country's history, Pakistan won the European Long Range Championship held at Bisley, United Kingdom, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

The rifle shooting championship commenced on September 5 at Bisley, where the Pakistani team made their maiden appearance in the contest to compete with over 80 international shooters from 12 nations in individual matches and 12 groups in team matches.

"After the World Championship, the European platform is considered to be the second biggest event in this category," the military's media wing added.

Pakistan's Lieutenant General Ahsan Gulrez and Colonel Junaid Waqas won silver medals while Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Ali secured Gold, marking the first ever international medals to be won by Pakistan in the international long-range event, the ISPR further said.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf greeted the Long Range Team on winning medals. 

He said that the Pakistan Armed Forces and their personnel had proven their mettle at regional and global levels.

